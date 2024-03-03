NHL News and Rumors

NHL Fans Watch Florida Panthers Face Wash Detroit Red Wings During Possible Eastern Conference First-Round Playoff Matchup

nhl panthers blank red wings (1)

The NHL’s national television audience received a sneak peek at a possible Eastern Conference playoff matchup.

If Saturday’s clash between the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings is any indication, it could be an interesting opening round of the playoffs.

In a matchup of two of the league’s hottest clubs, the Panthers struck first, absorbed the Red Wings’ retaliations and eventually earned a 4-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

The conference foes do not have much of a rivalry, considering the Panthers are 11-0-1 in the series’ last 12 games, but the Red Wings appear to be coming out of a long rebuild. The Panthers should be weary of possibly facing the Red Wings, who appear primed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Panthers just need to reflect on last spring and what they did to the top-ranked Boston Bruins, right?

X (Twitter) users responded to goalie Sergei Bobrovsky recording his 42nd career shutout and Sam Reinhart scoring his 42nd goal as the Panthers made a playoff statement on ABC Hockey Saturday …

From early checks in the first period, NHL fans watched playoff grit form between the two squads. Through the opening 10 minutes, the teams combined for just three shots on goal. The teams were scoreless after the first period. The Panthers now have a league-high 18 wins when they entered the second period tied …

The Panthers are boosting one of the league’s top defenses. Bobrosky has yielded two or fewer goals in each of his past 10 appearances. In 16 consecutive outings, the Panthers have allowed three or fewer tallies. Some Red Wings fans may have discovered why the Panthers have been so effective …

The Red Wings’ depth has guided their revival this season. The team’s offense entered Saturday’s matinee with 12 skaters who have scored at least 10 goals, the most in the NHL. It’s also bolstered by 14 skaters with at least 20 points, which was tied for the most in the league. Also, their first-year additions collected 83 goals among 239 points, also the most in the league. On Saturday, however, they mustered just 21 SOG …

The teams established a physical tone during the opening 20 minutes. They combined for 30 first-period hits (Florida 17, Detroit 13) and only 13 shots …

Brandon Montour opened the scoring for the Panthers at 8:50 of the second period, collecting his sixth of the season. With two points Saturday, Montour has collected 12 points in his past seven games. The Panthers improved to 27-1-4 when scoring first …

Reinhart collected his 24th power-play goal of the season, giving the Panthers a 2-0 advantage. He became the fifth active skater to reach that milestone. Leon Draisaitl leads the list with 32 goals in 2022-23 …

Down 2-0 in the second period, Red Wings’ Patrick Kane was denied on first breakaway this season. He had scored on three previous opportunities. Kane endured a rough day …

Are the Panthers ready to make a move? Kevin Weekes is watching …

On-ice rivalries, like one between Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot and Tkachuk, appeared to be forming in the one-sided contest …

The Panthers increased the offensive pressure on Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon, registering 17 shots in the opening six minutes of the third period. Evan Rodrigues extended the Panthers’ lead to 3-0 4:39 into the final frame …

Midway through the final frame, tempers continued to be flamed …

The Panthers’ Carter Verhaeghe capped the scoring with the man-advantage at 13:02 of the third period …

Final score: Panthers 4, Red Wings 0. The Red Wings are 0-1 with their new sponsorship patch …

The game’s three stars …

The Panthers (41-16-4) extended their winning streak to four straight games, while the Red Wings (33-22-6) dropped their second in a row after winning its previous six. Were additional right-wing conspiracy theories planted Saturday? …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
