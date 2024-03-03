The NHL’s national television audience received a sneak peek at a possible Eastern Conference playoff matchup.

If Saturday’s clash between the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings is any indication, it could be an interesting opening round of the playoffs.

In a matchup of two of the league’s hottest clubs, the Panthers struck first, absorbed the Red Wings’ retaliations and eventually earned a 4-0 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

The conference foes do not have much of a rivalry, considering the Panthers are 11-0-1 in the series’ last 12 games, but the Red Wings appear to be coming out of a long rebuild. The Panthers should be weary of possibly facing the Red Wings, who appear primed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Panthers just need to reflect on last spring and what they did to the top-ranked Boston Bruins, right?

X (Twitter) users responded to goalie Sergei Bobrovsky recording his 42nd career shutout and Sam Reinhart scoring his 42nd goal as the Panthers made a playoff statement on ABC Hockey Saturday …

sped her way through motor city ✨ pic.twitter.com/Taz8qB98tk — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 2, 2024

From early checks in the first period, NHL fans watched playoff grit form between the two squads. Through the opening 10 minutes, the teams combined for just three shots on goal. The teams were scoreless after the first period. The Panthers now have a league-high 18 wins when they entered the second period tied …

Jake Walman table tops Matt Tkachuk 🤸 pic.twitter.com/mFJKyzm8Jp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 2, 2024

The Panthers are boosting one of the league’s top defenses. Bobrosky has yielded two or fewer goals in each of his past 10 appearances. In 16 consecutive outings, the Panthers have allowed three or fewer tallies. Some Red Wings fans may have discovered why the Panthers have been so effective …

The Florida Panthers had six skaters on the ice during the second period of Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings, somehow avoiding detection by the on-ice officials. pic.twitter.com/3PpvZOitQT — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) March 2, 2024

The Red Wings’ depth has guided their revival this season. The team’s offense entered Saturday’s matinee with 12 skaters who have scored at least 10 goals, the most in the NHL. It’s also bolstered by 14 skaters with at least 20 points, which was tied for the most in the league. Also, their first-year additions collected 83 goals among 239 points, also the most in the league. On Saturday, however, they mustered just 21 SOG …

🗣️ LET’S GO RED WINGS! pic.twitter.com/0MuNykjKw9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 2, 2024

The teams established a physical tone during the opening 20 minutes. They combined for 30 first-period hits (Florida 17, Detroit 13) and only 13 shots …

Photobomb Fan at the Joe during the Detroit Red Wings Florida Panthers game. #DetroitRedWings #NHL pic.twitter.com/Cm2Goa0xnR — Jimmy Digs Freedom 🇺🇸 (@MorisetteJimmy) March 2, 2024

Brandon Montour opened the scoring for the Panthers at 8:50 of the second period, collecting his sixth of the season. With two points Saturday, Montour has collected 12 points in his past seven games. The Panthers improved to 27-1-4 when scoring first …

Reinhart collected his 24th power-play goal of the season, giving the Panthers a 2-0 advantage. He became the fifth active skater to reach that milestone. Leon Draisaitl leads the list with 32 goals in 2022-23 …

The 16 & 13 duo 💪 pic.twitter.com/lna4rdUSPg — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 2, 2024

Down 2-0 in the second period, Red Wings’ Patrick Kane was denied on first breakaway this season. He had scored on three previous opportunities. Kane endured a rough day …

Are the Panthers ready to make a move? Kevin Weekes is watching …

👀 Although their are several other clubs in the mix, I’m told the @FlaPanthers are making a push for @NHLFlames D Hanifin. Have to wonder if/ how this impacts 2 of their core D pending UFA’s Forsling & Montour. #HockeyX #Flames #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/Mn2jfLD9ff — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 2, 2024

On-ice rivalries, like one between Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot and Tkachuk, appeared to be forming in the one-sided contest …

Ben Chiarot has HAD IT with Matthew Tkachuk 😳 pic.twitter.com/hD9Y1zm01a — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 2, 2024

The Panthers increased the offensive pressure on Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon, registering 17 shots in the opening six minutes of the third period. Evan Rodrigues extended the Panthers’ lead to 3-0 4:39 into the final frame …

What a shot from E-Rod 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/aR6sNDwe08 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 2, 2024

Midway through the final frame, tempers continued to be flamed …

The Panthers’ Carter Verhaeghe capped the scoring with the man-advantage at 13:02 of the third period …

Make that 4-0 for your Cats 😼 pic.twitter.com/6igtIy1YKm — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 2, 2024

Final score: Panthers 4, Red Wings 0. The Red Wings are 0-1 with their new sponsorship patch …

Our sponsor will be proud of todays performance pic.twitter.com/XY509XIpMt — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) March 2, 2024

The game’s three stars …

This is what we love to see! pic.twitter.com/VJSXLYCdaF — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 2, 2024

The Panthers (41-16-4) extended their winning streak to four straight games, while the Red Wings (33-22-6) dropped their second in a row after winning its previous six.