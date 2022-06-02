NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 2

The Colorado Avalanche (-158) are hosting the Edmonton Oilers (+143) in Game Two of the NHL Western Conference Final from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. (Odds courtesy of betonline.ag).

A total of 14 goals were scored in game one, with the Avalanche winning 8-6. Cale Makar led the Avalanche in scoring with three points. However it was his controversial goal he scored late in the first period is what everyone is talking about. Makar, who had possession of the puck, scored in what appeared to be an offside, but the replay clearly showed the Norris Trophy favourite did not touch the puck on the Oilers’ blueline when entering the zone and waited for Valeri Nichushkin to leave the zone before touching the puck again.

The Avalanche/Oilers can be seen on TNT in the United States and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 8 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.