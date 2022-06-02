NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 2

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

The Colorado Avalanche (-158) are hosting the Edmonton Oilers (+143) in Game Two of the NHL Western Conference Final from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. (Odds courtesy of betonline.ag).

A total of 14 goals were scored in game one, with the Avalanche winning 8-6. Cale Makar led the Avalanche in scoring with three points. However it was his controversial goal he scored late in the first period is what everyone is talking about. Makar, who had possession of the puck, scored in what appeared to be an offside, but the replay clearly showed the Norris Trophy favourite did not touch the puck on the Oilers’ blueline when entering the zone and waited for Valeri Nichushkin to leave the zone before touching the puck again.

The Avalanche/Oilers can be seen on TNT in the United States and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 8 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

Topics  
Colorado Avalanche NHL Oilers
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Colorado Avalanche

NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 2 (May 31)

Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today May 31
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 31 2022
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 1 (May 31)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 31 2022
Wild
Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche 4/29/22 @ 7:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center
Theresa Ferries  •  May 24 2022
Wild
Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche 3/27/22 @ 5:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center
Derek Felska  •  May 24 2022
More Colorado Avalanche News