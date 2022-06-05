NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning (-178) are hosting the New York Rangers (+160) in game three of the National Hockey League Western Conference Final on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay. (Odds courtesy of betonline.ag).

The game can be seen on ESPN in the United States and CBC/Sportsnet in Canada (3 pm ET). The primary reason for the matinee is because ESPN did not want the Stanley Cup Playoffs to go head-to-head with the NBA Finals in the same time slot. Remember, ABC has the television rights for the NBA Finals, and they own ESPN. It is in interesting that the Lightning are favoured even though they are down 2-0. In game one, Filip Chytil scored twice in the 6-2 Rangers romp, and then in game two, the Rangers came through with a narrow 3-2 win on a game-winning goal by Mika Zibanejad.

In addition to the game being shown on television, viewers can stream the game to0. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.