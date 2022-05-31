NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today May 31

The NHL Western Conference Finals begin on Tuesday from Ball Arena in Denver as the Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers. In the playoffs to date, the Oilers have eliminated the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames, while the Avalanche have eliminated the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues. The Avalanche (-185) were 15 points better than the Oilers (+166) in the regular season. The reason why the Oilers have gone as far as they have is because of the prolific offense the team has been able to create. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid lead all scorers with 26 points each. Both have seven goals and 19 assists.

