NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today May 31

The NHL Western Conference Finals begin on Tuesday from Ball Arena in Denver as the Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers. In the playoffs to date, the Oilers have eliminated the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames, while the Avalanche have eliminated the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues. The Avalanche (-185) were 15 points better than the Oilers (+166) in the regular season. The reason why the Oilers have gone as far as they have is because of the prolific offense the team has been able to create. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid lead all scorers with 26 points each. Both have seven goals and 19 assists.

The Oilers/Avalanche can be seen on TNT in the United States and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 8 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
