NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 4 (June 6)

The Colorado Avalanche (-133) will have Pavel Francouz in net on Monday in game four of the NHL Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, leading three games to none. Darcy Kuemper is still out with an upper-body injury he suffered in the first game of the series against the Oilers. Edmonton (+120), who is facing elimination on Monday, will counter with 40-year-old Mike Smith, who gave up a costly game-winner to J.T. Compher in a 4-2 Colorado win on Saturday. The Avalanche will go to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2001 with a Monday win. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. and projected starting goaltenders courtesy of leftwinglock.com.