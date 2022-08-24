Nick Kyrgios Being Sued For Defamation Days Before US Open

With less than a week before the US Open gets underway, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is once again in the headlines.

It has come to light that the spectator who was accused of having “about 700 drinks” by Kyrgios during this year’s Wimbledon final is suing him for defamation. The 27-year-old, who lost the match to Novak Djokovic, complained to the umpire about the behaviour of Anna Palus, requesting for her to be ejected. She was temporarily removed from the court, but was allowed back in.

"The one that looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!" Here's the full encounter as Nick Kyrgios voiced his frustration about a 'drunk' spectator during his Wimbledon final loss against Novak Djokovic. #Wimbledon #9News pic.twitter.com/GSDvWf6S3a — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) July 11, 2022

She has decided to take legal action against the world number 26 “In order to clear her name”.

The incident happened after Kyrgios had already received a code violation for swearing, after a spectator called out before his second serve.

In a statement released by her solicitors, Palus said: ‘On Sunday July 10, 2022 I attended the final of the Wimbledon tennis Championships with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time.

‘During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me.

‘Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.

‘I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter. However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court.