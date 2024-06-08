The 2024 French Open men’s final takes place on Sunday from Roland Garros. Third seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will take on fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany. All-time, Alcaraz and Zverev have faced each other nine times. Zverev has won five times. Let’s take a look at the previous matchups of these two men’s tennis superstars that are both ranked in the top five in the world.

2021 Mexican Open

Zverev defeated Alcaraz 6-3, 6-1 in the first round. Zverev went on to win the tournament as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final, 6-4, 7-6.

2021 Vienna Open

In the fall indoor event which is part of the ATP 500 series, Zverev beat Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals. Like the Mexican Open, Zverev won the tournament as he beat Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the final, 7-5, 6-4.

2022 Madrid Open

In their first and only other meeting in a final all-time, Alcaraz defeated Zverev 6-3, 6-1. This was part of a magical clay court season for Alcaraz two years ago as he also won the Rio Open and Barcelona Open.

2022 French Open

In their first grand slam meeting, Zverev defeated Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. This was Zverev’s match prior to suffering a serious ankle injury against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the semifinals.

2023 Madrid Open

Alcaraz clobbered Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round of the 2023 Madrid Open. Zverev only won 11% of his second serve points.

2023 United States Open

Alcaraz beat Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 United States Open. Alcaraz, who was seeded first in the tournament, lost to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the semifinals, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

2023 ATP Finals

In the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Zverev beat Alcaraz 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 in a Red Group match. Despite the win, Zverev did not reach the semifinals.

2024 Australian Open

In the first major of the year, Zverev won in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4. In the semifinals, Zverev lost a five set thriller to Medvedev, 5-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.

2024 Indian Wells

Alcaraz will get momentum heading into the French Open final after his dominant 6-3, 6-1 win over Zverev in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells in March. Alcaraz went on to win the tournament as he beat Medvedev in the final, 7-6, 6-1.