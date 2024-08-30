Tennis News and Rumors

Nine notable third round matches at 2024 US Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Iga Swiatek

The third round of the 2024 United States Open is set to get underway. There are nine key matches. Let’s take a look.

Women

(1) Iga Swiatek–POL vs. (25) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova–RUS

Swiatek is a five-time grand slam champion as she won the 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 French Open, and 2022 United States Open. Pavlyuchenkova reached the final of the 2021 French Open. Swiatek won their only prior match, 6-0, 6-0, in the second round of Rome in 2023.

(3) Coco Gauff–USA vs. (27) Elina Svitolina–UKR

Gauff won the 2023 United States Open, and Svitolina is a three-time grand slam semifinalist as she reached the final four of the 2019 and 2023 Wimbledon and 2019 United States Open. They have beaten each other once. Svitolina won 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open, and Gauff won 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the final of Auckland this year.

(14) Madison Keys–USA vs. (33) Elise Mertens–BEL

Keys reached the final of the United States Open in 2017. Mertens reached the semifinal of the Australian Open in 2018. Keys has won three of four meetings. Keys won 6-3, 7-6 in the first round of the 2017 United States Open, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open, and 7-5, 6-3 in the third round of Wimbledon in 2021. Mertens won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Men

(2) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. (28) Alexei Popyrin–AUS

Djokovic is the defending US Open champion, and 24-time major winner. Popyrin won the Canadian Open in Montreal earlier this year. Djokovic has beaten Popyrin three times. They were by scores of 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of Tokyo in 2019, 6-3, 4-6. 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Australian Open in 2024, and 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the third round of the 2024 Wimbledon.

(4) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. Tomas Etcheverry–ARG

Zverev reached the final of the United States Open in 2020 and the French Open in 2024. Etcheverry reached the third round of the 2024 Australian Open. Zverev won their only prior match, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the 2023 French Open.

(5) Daniil Medvedev–RUS vs. (31) Flavio Cobolli–ITA

Medvedev won the United States Open in 2021, and Cobolli reached the third round of the United States Open last year and the Australian Open this year. This is their first ever meeting head to head.

(13) Ben Shelton–USA vs. (20) Frances Tiafoe–USA

In this all-American battle, Shelton reached the United States Open semifinal in 2023, and Tiafoe reached the United States Open semifinal in 2022. Shelton has won two prior matches–6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 United States Open, and 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the 2024 final in Houston.

(18) Lorenzo Musetti–ITA vs. Brandon Nakashima–USA

Musetti reached the semifinals of Wimbledon this year, while Nakashima upset Holger Rune of Denmark, the 15th seed, in the opening round earlier this week. Musetti won their only prior match, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of Queen’s in 2024.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

