The 2024 MLB All-Star Game starts on Tuesday from Texas. Here are the 19 American League All-Stars who have been selected to play for the first time. Please note Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert will not pitch because he only pitched this past Sunday.

Willi Castro–

The Minnesota Twins second baseman from Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico is batting .265 with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in. Castro leads the Twins with 54 runs scored, 90 hits, 22 doubles, five triples, and 10 stolen bases.

Garrett Crochet–

The Chicago White Sox southpaw ace from Ocean Springs, Mississippi has been the one positive for a White Sox team that has the worst record in the Major Leagues at 27 wins and 71 losses. Crochet has been spectacular. He leads the Major Leagues with 150 strikeouts, has a respectable win/loss record of 6-6, and a solid earned run average of 3.02.

Jarren Duran–

The Boston Red Sox centerfielder from Corona, California who plays for Mexico internationally, is batting .284 with 10 home runs and 41 runs batted in. Duran leads the Major Leagues with 10 triples, and the American League with 27 doubles.

David Fry–

Fry is the only regular designated hitter reserve player on the American League roster. The native of Irving, Texas is batting .279 with eight home runs and 33 runs batted in with the Cleveland Guardians.

Logan Gilbert–

The Seattle Mariners right-hander from Winter Park, Florida has a record of six wins and five losses with 124 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.79. What is most impressive about Gilbert’s statistics is the fact he leads the Major Leagues with a 0.87 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) when he also leads the Majors with 132 1/3 innings pitched.

Riley Greene–

The Detroit Tigers centerfielder from Orlando, Florida is batting .271 with 17 home runs and 50 runs batted in. He already has a career high in 2024 in home runs, runs batted in, runs scored (56), doubles (21), triples (five), walks (49), and total bases (178).

Gunnar Henderson–

Henderson of Montgomery, Alabama, will be one of three Baltimore Orioles starters for the American League, joining starting pitcher Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California and catcher Adley Rutschman of Portland, Oregon. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year leads the Major Leagues with 78 runs scored. The shortstop also has a batting average of .286 with 28 home runs and 63 runs batted in.

Tanner Houck–

Houck, a native of St. Louis. Missouri, is a starting pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. This season, he has a record of eight wins, and six losses with 112 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 2.54. Houck’s most notable game came on April 17 in a 2-0 Red Sox win over the Cleveland Guardians. He threw a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts, and only gave up three hits.

Steven Kwan–

The Cleveland Guardians outfielder from Los Gatos, California leads the Major Leagues with a .352 batting average as he has 99 hits in 281 at bats. Kwan has nine home runs and 27 runs batted in this season. Like Henderson, he will be an American League starter.

Seth Lugo–

I am personally excited about this selection because Lugo is on both of my fantasy baseball teams. The native of Shreveport, Louisiana is the shocking leader this season in the American League in wins (11). Lugo also has 116 strikeouts and an earned run average of 2.48 with the Royals.

Mason Miller–

The Oakland Athletics closer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is known for his mean fastball, one of the hardest in the game. This season Miller has 70 strikeouts in only 39 2/3 innings pitched, a record of one win, one loss and an earned run average of 2.27.

Andres Munoz–

The Mariners right-handed reliever from Los Mochis, Mexico has a record of two wins and three losses with 46 strikeouts and an earned run average of 1.41 in 38 games. Munoz was selected because Gilbert decided not to pitch in the game.

Josh Naylor–

The Guardians first baseman from Toronto, Ontario is one of three Canadians in the MLB All-Star Game, joining Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays. This season, Naylor is batting .246 with 22 home runs and 70 runs batted in.

Isaac Paredes–

The Tampa Bay Rays third baseman from Hermosillo, Mexico is batting .261 with 15 home runs and 50 runs batted in. He is the only Rays representative this year, and one of two Mexicans in the game joining Durran. ‘

Cole Ragans–

The Kansas City Royals lefthanded starter from Crawfordville, Florida has a record of six wins and six losses with 141 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.16. Ragans has been a significant part of the massive turnaround for the Royals this season, and his 141 strikeouts are second most in the American League.

Anthony Santander–

The Orioles right fielder from Margarita, Venezuela is batting .237 with 24 home runs and 58 runs batted in. He is one of five Orioles representing the American League.

Tarik Skubal–

The Detroit Tigers southpaw from Hayward, California has a record of 10 wins, three losses, 140 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 2.41. Skubal’s 140 strikeouts and 10 wins are third most in the American League.

Jordan Westburg–

The second year Orioles third baseman from New Braunfels, Texas is batting .271 with 15 home runs and 50 runs batted in. Westburg co-leads the Orioles with 22 doubles (tied with first baseman Ryan Mountcastle of Winter Springs, Florida), and with five triples (tied with Henderson).

Bobby Witt Jr.–

The Kansas City Royals shortstop from Colleyville, Texas is batting .323 with 16 home runs and 63 runs batted in. He leads the Majors with 125 hits.