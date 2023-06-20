No NFL Team Has Volunteered To Do Hard Knocks In 2023

It is that time of year when NFL fans start getting excited for training camp and the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Part of the buildup to the season is identifying the team that will be followed and filmed for the HBO/NFL Films Hard Knocks docuseries.

The NFL has taken the position of wanting teams to volunteer for the job provided it meets its predefined conditions.

The conditions to disqualify a team from participation include: having a first-year head coach, making the playoffs within the past two seasons, and appearing on the show within the past decade.

In the past two seasons, the NFL has filmed two teams: one in preseason and one in season.

Who Makes The Short List In 2023?

Given the turnover and changes in the league, the list of teams that meet the criteria is short.

This year, the eligible list of teams consists of just four: the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Washington Commanders.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Bears, Saints, and Jets have already indicated that they do not want to be involved.

The Commanders will do it if they are selected, but there is a lot going on this summer in Washington with finalizing the sale of the team so the NFL may opt to choose the Commanders as the in-season team.

No One Is Volunteering

Florio also reports that the NFL is widening its scope to include other teams beyond the four that are eligible.

Given the situation, it seems like the league has no choice but to do so.

The #Bears are very, very unlikely be featured on “Hard Knocks,” @ProFootballTalk told @mullyhaugh. “I’m told (the NFL has) moved on to other teams that aren’t in that short list of four that can be forced to do it,” Florio says. Listen: https://t.co/tnkRVvuFS7 pic.twitter.com/8pYfilmhvE — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 20, 2023

The Detroit Lions were featured as the preseason team last season, and the NFL is reportedly not averse to doing a sequel or second season following the Lions.

Report: NFL Films reached out to the #Lions to do ‘Hard Knocks’ for the second consecutive season, per @detroitnews The NFL is apparently struggling to find a team willing to do Hard Knocks this season. They can force the #Jets, #Saints, #Commanders or #Bears to do it but… pic.twitter.com/bjRUHEElZO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 15, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals were the in-season team.

A decision must be made soon to begin the planning process.

Who do you think should be featured in the 2023 edition of Hard Knocks?