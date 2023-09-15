Noche UFC Weigh-In Results: All Fighters On Weight

The Noche UFC card, set to take place on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will proceed as planned after all 22 fighters successfully made weight during the official weigh-ins on Friday morning.
The rematch is OFFICIAL! Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko were the first two to the scale ahead of their #NocheUFC title clash. ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/hDbuEAdGMr
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 15, 2023
The highly anticipated main event, a women’s flyweight title rematch between champion Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA, 12-3 UFC), remained intact as both fighters registered championship weight, coming in at 124.5 pounds.
The co-main event between welterweights Jack Della Maddalena (15-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) and Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) will also proceed as planned, with both fighters making the welterweight limit. The official weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and were followed by ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans at the Toshiba Plaza in front of the T-Mobile Arena.
Noche UFC Weigh-In Results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title
- Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5)
- Terrence Mitchell (135.5) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135)
- Christos Giagos (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)
- Kyle Nelson (146) vs. Fernando Padilla (145.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)
- Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)
- Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5)
- Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)
- Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Alex Reyes (155.5)
- Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115)