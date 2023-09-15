Noche UFC Weigh-In Results: All Fighters On Weight

The Noche UFC card, set to take place on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will proceed as planned after all 22 fighters successfully made weight during the official weigh-ins on Friday morning.

The rematch is OFFICIAL! Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko were the first two to the scale ahead of their #NocheUFC title clash. ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/hDbuEAdGMr — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 15, 2023

The highly anticipated main event, a women’s flyweight title rematch between champion Alexa Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA, 12-3 UFC), remained intact as both fighters registered championship weight, coming in at 124.5 pounds.

The co-main event between welterweights Jack Della Maddalena (15-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC) and Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) will also proceed as planned, with both fighters making the welterweight limit. The official weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and were followed by ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans at the Toshiba Plaza in front of the T-Mobile Arena.

Noche UFC Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5)

Terrence Mitchell (135.5) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135)

Christos Giagos (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Kyle Nelson (146) vs. Fernando Padilla (145.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5)

Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5)

Charlie Campbell (155) vs. Alex Reyes (155.5)

Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115)