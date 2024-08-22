Nolan Arenado hits third walk off grand slam in 2024

For the third time during the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season, there was a walkoff grand slam on Wednesday. That is what we saw from St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado of Newport Beach, California in a 10-6 Cardinals win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Inside Look at the Grand Slam

The Cardinals and Brewers were tied at six in the bottom of the 10th inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. St. Louis had the bases loaded and one out. Shortstop Masyn Winn of Katy, Texas began the inning at second base, and advanced to third base on a deep flyout to left field by Alec Burleson of Charlotte, North Carolina. Catcher Willson Contreras of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela and second baseman Jose Fermin of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic each walked to set the stage for Arenado. With the count at one ball and two strikes, Arenado hit a 375 foot shot to left field off of Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill.

Nolan Arenado in 2024

This season Arenado is batting .272 with 14 home runs and 59 runs batted in. During 119 games, 453 at bats, and 498 plate appearances, he has scored 53 runs and had 123 hits, 19 doubles, two stolen bases, 35 walks, 184 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .406. Interestingly, Arenado had struggled this season with the bases loaded prior to Wednesday. In seven at bats, he had zero hits.

Other two walk off grand slams in 2024

The other two walk off grand slams came from Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners. McMahon of Yorba Linda, California hit a walk off grand slam in the Rockies’s first home game of the season in a 10-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on April 5. Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina hit a walk off grand slam in an 8-4 Seattle Mariners win over the Chicago White Sox on June 10.