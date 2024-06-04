Tennis News and Rumors

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev win five set thrillers at French Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Tennis: French Open

World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia and world number four Alexander Zverev won five set thrillers at the 2024 French Open on Monday. Djokovic defeated Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina, the 23rd seed, 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round, while Zverev defeated Holger Rune of Denmark, the 13th seed, 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6, 6-2. In both matches, Djokovic and Zverev were down two sets to one before coming back to win. In the fourth set tiebreak between Zverev and Rune, Zverev won 7-2.

Knee may be an issue for Djokovic

In Djokovic’s win over Cerundolo, his knee was an issue as he called for the trainer on multiple occasions. That will be something to follow as the French Open moves along this week. It has already been reported by the Associated Press that he may not compete in his quarterfinal match on Wednesday against Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Key statistics in Djokovic’s win

Djokovic was the better server. He had six aces compared to three for Cerundolo. Djokovic also broke Cerundolo six times in 11 opportunities. Cerundolo broke Djokovic four times in 19 chances. It was Djokovic’s 370th grand slam victory. That passes Roger Federer of Switzerland for the most grand slam wis all-time.

Second straight five set match

On Saturday night and Sunday morning in Paris, Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, the 30th seed, 7-5, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0. This match was noteworthy because it ended after 3 am in France. That was the latest a match has ever been played at Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev’s French Open run

Like Djokovic, Zverev has won two marathon matches at Roland Garros. In Zverev’s win over Rune, Zverev had 16 aces and broke Rune eight times. In the third round, Zverev beat the 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6. In the fifth set super tiebreak, Zverev won 10-3. It does not seem that Zverev’s court case in Germany is bothering him too much at this time. Next up for Zverev is Australia’s Alex de Minaur, the 11th seed.

 

 

 

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

