Novak Djokovic Unable To Compete At US Open Due To Travel Reasons

Kyle Curran
Novak Djokovic has announced that he will not be competing at the upcoming US Open after being refused entry to the country.

The former world No 1 is unable to travel to New York due to his vaccine status. He chose not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, and will miss out on the tournament due to current US rules that require travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights and enter the country.

Djokovic wrote on Twitter announcing the news: “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open”.

It’s not the first time he will have to miss a major tournament this year either. The Serb was also unable to defend his Australian Open crown this year after being deported from the country over his vaccination status in January.

The news of his refusal of entry officially broke just a couple of hours before the draw was set to take place, as Djokovic was holding out with hope that the US Government would loosen their travel restrictions.

This news yet again, has rightfully caused outrage all over the internet…

With Djokovic pulling out, it hands his rival Rafael Nadal a huge advantage in the Grand Slam race. The Spaniard currently leads the race with 22 titles to his name, with Djokovic on 21, and the Serb will be unable to catch up to his rival while being kept pout of the US Open.

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia will be looking to defend his US Open title that he won for the first time back in 2021.

Tennis News and Rumors Updates
