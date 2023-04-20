MLB News and Rumors

Oakland A’s Enter Agreement For Land In Las Vegas To Build A New Ballpark

Wendi Oliveros
Oakland Coliseum

The Oakland Athletics MLB team appears to be following its former Oakland NFL counterparts to Las Vegas.

Front Office Sports is reporting that the A’s have entered an agreement for land that will eventually house a 35,000-seat ballpark.

The A’s could begin playing in Las Vegas in 2027.

The current Oakland Coliseum lease expires after the 2024 season so there could be more than one move in the A’s future.

A Big Change Of Scenery

The A’s have played in Oakland Coliseum since 1968.

With all of the moves that the Raiders made, to and from Oakland, to Los Angeles, and then to Las Vegas, the A’s stayed put.

The A’s have won four World Series titles while playing at the Coliseum.

The most recent was the 1989 World Series Championship which occurred during an earthquake.

There was also the three-peat from 1972-1974.

Former A’s star and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is among those hoping that the city and the A’s can find a way to keep the team in Oakland.

An Ongoing And Ugly Process To Get To This Point

The A’s have reportedly been working with the city for a long time to find a way to stay, but the city believes the A’s were using some of those negotiations to leverage a Las Vegas deal.

It is not shaping up to be an amicable breakup, and to add insult to injury, the Oakland Coliseum already has another tenant.

That is the possum that has been living in the visiting team’s broadcast booth since last season.

The fact that a possum has been living in the stadium for months is truly a sad state of affairs and unfair to everyone involved.

Another troubling thought is that rodents are not loners which implies there are perhaps others living in the stadium.

Empty Seats Are A Big Problem

The other issues are that the A’s have not drawn large audiences and are not playing well.

In fact, the A’s minor league affiliates are outdrawing them in attendance.

Maybe fans are deterred by the rodent issue, but if the A’s started winning games, they may be able to overlook that because they want to watch competitive baseball.

The A’s are currently 3-16 and 9 1/2 games out of first place in the American League West.

A move to Las Vegas may fix the stadium, but it does not fix how the organization is currently being managed.

 

 

Athletics MLB News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
