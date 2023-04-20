The Oakland Athletics MLB team appears to be following its former Oakland NFL counterparts to Las Vegas.

Front Office Sports is reporting that the A’s have entered an agreement for land that will eventually house a 35,000-seat ballpark.

NEWS: The Oakland A's have entered an agreement for land in Las Vegas — with plans to build a $1 billion, 35,000-seat ballpark. The MLB team has signed a binding deal for 49 acres of land owned by Red Rock Resorts, per @reviewjournal. pic.twitter.com/xzaqrJtdyx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 20, 2023

The A’s could begin playing in Las Vegas in 2027.

The current Oakland Coliseum lease expires after the 2024 season so there could be more than one move in the A’s future.

Without an MLB-ready stadium in Las Vegas, the A's could play at least three more full seasons in Oakland. Their lease at Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024. pic.twitter.com/7swmOS4qCS — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 20, 2023

A Big Change Of Scenery

The A’s have played in Oakland Coliseum since 1968.

With all of the moves that the Raiders made, to and from Oakland, to Los Angeles, and then to Las Vegas, the A’s stayed put.

The A’s have won four World Series titles while playing at the Coliseum.

The most recent was the 1989 World Series Championship which occurred during an earthquake.

There was also the three-peat from 1972-1974.

Former A’s star and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is among those hoping that the city and the A’s can find a way to keep the team in Oakland.

Reggie Jackson says they are hoping for a breakthrough or miracle to happen for the A’s to get a new stadium and keep the #Athletics in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/u65QFO6rj6 — Joe Hughes (@VegasJoeHughes) April 16, 2023

An Ongoing And Ugly Process To Get To This Point

The A’s have reportedly been working with the city for a long time to find a way to stay, but the city believes the A’s were using some of those negotiations to leverage a Las Vegas deal.

It is not shaping up to be an amicable breakup, and to add insult to injury, the Oakland Coliseum already has another tenant.

That is the possum that has been living in the visiting team’s broadcast booth since last season.

MLB teams visiting the Oakland A's have been unable to use the visiting broadcast booth. A possum is "living inside its walls", and has been since last season. pic.twitter.com/0x60DKf3Wc — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 15, 2023

The fact that a possum has been living in the stadium for months is truly a sad state of affairs and unfair to everyone involved.

Another troubling thought is that rodents are not loners which implies there are perhaps others living in the stadium.

Empty Seats Are A Big Problem

The other issues are that the A’s have not drawn large audiences and are not playing well.

In fact, the A’s minor league affiliates are outdrawing them in attendance.

Oakland A's fans are planning a "reverse boycott" on June 13th — packing Oakland Coliseum to show that fans "are not the problem." The A's have been outdrawn in attendance by every one of their minor league affiliates at least once this season. pic.twitter.com/bYJM2vK5Xb — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 17, 2023

Maybe fans are deterred by the rodent issue, but if the A’s started winning games, they may be able to overlook that because they want to watch competitive baseball.

The A’s are currently 3-16 and 9 1/2 games out of first place in the American League West.

The Oakland A's are the worst team in baseball. • Lowest payroll

• Worst record

• Worst run differential

• Lowest average attendance Their owner has destroyed the team over the last 20 years, and he is now being rewarded with relocation to Las Vegas. Unbelievable! — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 20, 2023

A move to Las Vegas may fix the stadium, but it does not fix how the organization is currently being managed.