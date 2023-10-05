Thanks to Major League Baseball, fans have their Saturday completely booked.

The American League and National League Division Series both kick off on October 7, 2023.

With four games on the docket, here is the schedule.

ALDS – Saturday

The Baltimore Orioles host the first game of the day against the Texas Rangers with the first pitch scheduled for 1:03 PM EDT.

Everyone in Baltimore is hoping the Orioles make swift work of defeating the Rangers in good weather conditions because the sold-out one-night-only Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert is happening next door at M&T Stadium (home of the Ravens) at 7:00 PM EDT.

The Orioles are playing Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are playing at 7 p.m. in the same parking lot. There is a 60% chance of rain. Hold on to your ticket stubs, ladies and gentleman of Baltimore and sports and music lovers! pic.twitter.com/RmSa0uiEPs — WNST Baltimore Positive (@WNST) October 4, 2023

Parking and logistics are expected to be tricky during the entire day.

For those not going to the game or to a bar in Baltimore to watch, the game is airing on FS1.

At 4:45 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins will face off against the Houston Astros in Houston for Game 1 of their series.

This series is the tale of opposites.

The Astros are the defending World Series Champions.

The Twins have not been in the playoffs for almost 20 years.

Astros. Twins. This will be a fun ALDS! 🍿 Who do you got? pic.twitter.com/Lhmdw22lZe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2023

This game will also air on FS1.

NLDS – Saturday Night

The Philadelphia Phillies are in Atlanta to take on the heavily favored Braves.

The first pitch occurs at 6:07 PM EDT.

Of the 8 teams remaining in the playoffs, the Orioles have the worst odds to win the World Series, according to FanGraphs’ projections: Braves — 26.8%

Astros — 17.2%

Dodgers — 14.0%

Phillies — 12.0%

Twins — 9.7%

Rangers — 8.6%

Diamondbacks — 6.1%

Orioles — 5.7% — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) October 5, 2023

This game will be televised on TBS.

The final game of the day with the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers with the first pitch scheduled for 9:20 PM EDT.

The Diamondbacks have knocked off the Brewers in 2 games 🔥 They will advance to face the Dodgers in the NLDS 🎥 @TalkinBaseball_ pic.twitter.com/3Eq2kj6jdB — SportSociety (@SportSocietyUSA) October 5, 2023

This game will also air on TBS.

