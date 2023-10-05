MLB News and Rumors

October Baseball: MLB Releases Saturday Game 1 Schedule For ALDS And NLDS

Wendi Oliveros
Thanks to Major League Baseball, fans have their Saturday completely booked.

The American League and National League Division Series both kick off on October 7, 2023.

With four games on the docket, here is the schedule.

ALDS – Saturday

The Baltimore Orioles host the first game of the day against the Texas Rangers with the first pitch scheduled for 1:03 PM EDT.

Everyone in Baltimore is hoping the Orioles make swift work of defeating the Rangers in good weather conditions because the sold-out one-night-only Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert is happening next door at M&T Stadium (home of the Ravens) at 7:00 PM EDT.

Parking and logistics are expected to be tricky during the entire day.

For those not going to the game or to a bar in Baltimore to watch, the game is airing on FS1.

At 4:45 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins will face off against the Houston Astros in Houston for Game 1 of their series.

This series is the tale of opposites.

The Astros are the defending World Series Champions.

The Twins have not been in the playoffs for almost 20 years.

This game will also air on FS1.

NLDS – Saturday Night

The Philadelphia Phillies are in Atlanta to take on the heavily favored Braves.

The first pitch occurs at 6:07 PM EDT.

This game will be televised on TBS.

The final game of the day with the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers with the first pitch scheduled for 9:20 PM EDT.

This game will also air on TBS.

