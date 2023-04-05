To 2024 five-star recruit Mylan Graham, Ohio State’s “track record … speaks for itself.”

Since 2000, the Buckeyes have developed 22 wide receivers into NFL players, tied for the most in the nation. Ten were drafted in the first round. Three were honored with the Biletnikoff Award, presented to the top flanker in college football.

Graham wants a piece of that history.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Mylan Graham tells me he has Committed to Ohio State! The 6’1 180 WR from New Haven, IN chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee, Alabama, and Purdue. “The track record for Hartline speaks for itself, it was kind of a no brainer.”https://t.co/uNzSiNHo9t pic.twitter.com/lbNn9AmYU3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 4, 2023

Recruit Mylan Graham: ‘I’ll Be Surrounded By The Best’

The No. 5-ranked wide receiver in his cycle, according to On3 Sports, Graham gave his pledge to Ohio State offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Tuesday.

Since 2019, Hartline has recruited seven five-star flankers, according to USA Today. Graham joins 2023 five-star Brandon Ennis and 2024 five-star Jeremiah Smith, who committed to the Buckeyes last December.

“I’ll be surrounded by the best and be in a room where I’m forced to compete which won’t do anything but make me better,” Graham told On3 Sports. “The track record for Hartline’s first-round receivers speaks for itself, I mean the standard at Ohio State for receivers is 1st round.”

A 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Graham picked the Buckeyes over Alabama, Purdue and Tennessee. Hailing from New Haven (Ind.) High, Graham is ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 5 wide receiver.

But can the Buckeyes hold on to all of their assembled talent?

New Michigan commit QB Jadyn Davis is already trying to flip some Ohio State commits according to @SamWebb77 👀 📺: https://t.co/FSJJBMh2Lb pic.twitter.com/VXV27PxKS3 — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 4, 2023

Michigan QB Recruit Jadyn Davis Seeks To Poach Buckeyes

When rival Michigan landed Jadyn Davis last Friday, the 2024 five-star quarterback said he planned to be aggressive on the recruiting front. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School product sees himself as the centerpiece of the Wolverines’ recruiting efforts and seeks to improve the talent level around him.

To build a championship squad and truly connect a program to upper-tier prospects, Davis said players recruiting players can be more beneficial than coaches recruiting players. He mentioned Smith by name and intends to work diligently to flip his commitment.

“Forget the coaches recruiting kids, it starts with players recruiting players,” Davis told USA Today. “That’s what we’ve seen be the most successful. I want the best receivers in the country. I want the Jeremiah Smiths; I want the JoJo Traders; I want the Ryan Wingos.

“… I’m trying to build a complete team. That’s what I’m going to try my hardest to do to bring Michigan a national championship.”