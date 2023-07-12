Olivia Dunne Reveals She’s Made 500K Off A Social Media Post

Few college athletes have capitalized on their name, image, and likeness like LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. Find out Dunne’s net worth, how much she’s earned from a single social media post, and what’s next for the LSU gymnast.

Since the introduction of Name Image Likeness contracts, college athletes have been able to market their names. NIL deals have changed what it means to be a college athlete as students have a chance to make more money than some professionals make in their respective sports.

That is especially true in women’s gymnastics, which features some of the highest-paid athletes in all college sports.

Recently, Olivia Dunne, the highest-paid college athlete in 2022, opened up about the money that she’s been able to bring in thanks to her social media following. Before even graduating, Dunne’s net worth has already skyrocketed to an estimated $3.5 million. She quickly became the highest-earning college athlete after the NCAA agreed to the NIL policy in July 2021.

Dunne has worked with multiple brands including Vuori, Motorola, and Caktus AI. She recently was featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and has been listed as the top 20 most influential creators at the age of 20.

Olivia Dunne’s Earned $500,000 On A Social Media Post

In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Dunne opened up about her NIL deals. She insisted on the show that she doesn’t sell anything to her audience and only works with brands that feel right to her.

Dunne has over 7 million followers on TikTok and 4 million on Instagram. She admitted on the show that she’s made six figures for a social media post. In fact, the 20-year-old revealed that her highest-paid deal brought in $500,000 for a single social media post.

What’s Next For LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne?

Dune is heading into her senior year at LSU and is expected to graduate in 2024. As her college career comes to an end, the LSU gymnast is looking forward to the future.

Dunne opened up on the podcast, stating she would like to become an entrepreneur after graduating.

After her experience with different companies, Dunne has realized that she likes working with brands and has learned so much from her college experience.

In the future, Dunne hopes to launch her own brand or product. While Dunne isn’t sure what exactly the product will be, she is hopeful that she will have something of her own.

Olivia Dunne Opens Fund to Help LSU Female Athletes Get NIL Deals

Dunne isn’t just earning money for herself either.

The LSU star is apparently looking to share the wealth with her fellow student-athletes at LSU.

On Thursday, the young gymnast launched the “The Livvy Fund” which was designed to help female student-athletes at LSU secure NIL deals. The fund partnered with Bayou Traditions, which represents the NIL opportunities for university athletes.

Her goal is to educate female student-athletes at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023