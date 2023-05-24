NFL News and Rumors

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

Wendi Oliveros
Travis Kelce Jason Kelce

It is very hard to make it to the NFL for one member of any family.

Yet, there are families where two (or more) brothers have played at the highest level.

On National Brothers Day, here is a look at seven brother combinations who dominated in the NFL.

1. Ronde and Tiki Barber

Ronde and Tiki Barber, 48, are twin brothers who played on opposite sides of the ball.

Both played their entire careers for the same team: Ronde with the Bucs and Tiki with the Giants.

Cornerback Ronde won a Super Bowl Championship in Tampa Bay and will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2023.

Running back Tiki is the all-time rushing leader in New York Giants history.

Both have been involved in NFL broadcasting since they concluded their playing careers.

2. Stefon and Trevon Diggs

Stefon Diggs Extended

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

Like the Barber brothers, Stefon and Trevon Diggs play on opposite sides of the ball.

29-year-old Stefon is a Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills.

24-year-old Trevon is a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys.

3. Jason and Travis Kelce

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

The Kelce brothers, Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, are the first siblings to face each other in this year’s Super Bowl.

Travis’s Chiefs prevailed over Jason’s Eagles, but both teams are expected to be strong contenders again so a rematch is always possible.

4. Eli and Peyton Manning

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

Eli, 42, and Peyton Manning, 47, are both Super Bowl Champion quarterbacks who have successfully retired from playing the game to being media personalities covering the game.

Their ManningCast Monday Night Football games on ESPN2 are must-see television.

They are also second-generation NFLers.

Their father Archie Manning was an NFL quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

A third generation could be coming behind them with their nephew soon-to-be college freshman quarterback Arch Manning.

5. Devin and Jason McCourty

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

 

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

Devin and Jason McCourty, 35, are twin brothers, and they teamed together in New England to win one Super Bowl Championship.

Safety Devin has three Super Bowl rings from his time in New England, and cornerback Jason played for the Titans, Browns, Patriots, and Dolphins in his career.

Both are now in media posts; Devin is joining NBC in 2023, and Jason is on NFL Network.

6. Shannon and Sterling Sharpe

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

Both Sharpe brothers wore number 84.

Shannon, 54, was a tight end, and Sterling, 58, was a wide receiver.

Sterling’s career was cut short by injury, and he was not with the Packers when they won the Super Bowl with Brett Favre as their quarterback.

Shannon won three Super Bowls, two with Denver and one with Baltimore.

7. Derek, J.J., and T.J. Watt

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

On National Brothers Day, A Look At 7 NFL Brother Combos Who Dominated

The Watt family has three NFL players in the family.

Newly retired J.J., 34, is a future Hall of Famer, and brother T.J., 28,  is following in his footsteps as a dominant defensive player for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Derek, 30, is the only Watt to play offense, he is currently a fullback for the Steelers and teammates with his brother.

A dream reunion of the Watt trio in Pittsburgh never happened much to the dismay of Watt fans around the NFL.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
