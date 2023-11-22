🏈 Matchup: Oregon State Beavers (11) vs. Oregon Ducks (6)

Oregon State Beavers (11) vs. Oregon Ducks (6) 📅 Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 🕒 Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

8:30 PM (ET) 🏟️ Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR 📺 Broadcast: FOX

FOX 🎲 Odds: Oregon -13.5 / O/U 62.5

In a riveting installment of the storied “Civil War” rivalry, the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers are set to clash in a high-stakes game with significant Pac-12 and College Football Playoff implications. However, the excitement is not limited to the field, it spills over into the world of college football recruiting. This game is a magnet for top recruits, each eager to witness the fierce competition and envision their future on such a grand collegiate stage.

Key recruits in attendance for the Oregon vs. Oregon State game include:

Jeff White (4-star CB)

Brock Harris (2026 4-star TE)

Oregon State vs. Oregon Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Oregon State +395 +13.5 -115 Over 62.5 -110 Oregon -500 -13.5 -105 Under 62.5 -110

Can Dan Lanning Sway White Away From Lincoln Riley’s USC?

Jeff White, a 4-star cornerback and one of the most coveted players in his class, is currently leaning towards USC but is visiting Oregon, as the sixth-ranked Ducks take on the 11th-ranked Beavers in a massive Pac-12 encounter.

His decision is on a delicate balance, and the environment, team culture, and the outcome of this game could play a significant role in swaying his commitment.

White’s visit to Oregon is a significant opportunity for the Ducks to showcase their defensive capabilities and team atmosphere, potentially tipping his decision in their favor.

With all the talk of Lincoln Riley underperforming at USC, this could be the perfect time for Dan Lanning to showcase the Ducks as a better fit for White.

Ducks Get a Chance to Impress 2026 No.1 TE Brock Harris

Brock Harris, a 2026 4-star tight end, is also visiting Oregon and is currently considering them among his top choices. Harris is the top tight end in the recruiting class of 2026.

The Ducks have a chance to make a lasting impression on Harris, particularly with their offensive strategy and how they utilize their tight ends in gameplay.

Harris will be looking for how he could fit into the team and the potential for growth and development under the Oregon coaching staff. His experience during this visit, from the energy of the crowd to the team’s performance, could be pivotal in his decision-making process.

The stakes of the Oregon vs. Oregon State game are heightened by the presence of these recruits. Their decisions could be influenced not just by the scoreline but also by the character and resilience shown by the teams.

For both Jeff White and Brock Harris, their visit to Oregon during this high-profile game provides a unique glimpse into the future, helping to shape their collegiate paths.