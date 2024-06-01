Orioles southpaw starter John Means out for the season

Baltimore Orioles left-handed starting pitcher John Means of Olathe, Kansas is out for the rest of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season with elbow surgery. According to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports on Friday, it is not yet known if Means will need Tommy John surgery or an internal brace surgery. Specifically, Means reportedly has pain in his ulnar collateral ligament that needs to be repaired.

Has not pitched since May 22

Means only pitched three innings on May 22 in a 5-4 Orioles loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in interleague action. He left with elbow discomfort. It should be noted that Means has a history of arm injuries. In fact, he had Tommy John Surgery on May 11, 2022, and missed the majority of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. Means also missed the start of the 2024 season with a left forearm strain and did not make his regular season debut this season until May 4.

2024 MLB Statistics

Means pitched four games and had a record of two wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 2.61. In four starts, he gave up 16 hits, six earned runs, two home runs and two walks, to go along with 16 strikeouts and an excellent WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.87.

Who did Means beat?

Means had an outstanding debut to the season. He pitched seven shutout innings and gave up three hits and zero walks to go along with eight strikeouts on May 4 in a 2-1 Orioles win over the Cincinnati Reds. Means then gave up only two earned runs in six innings for his second quality start on May 17 in a 9-2 Orioles win over the Seattle Mariners. He gave up six hits and zero walks to go along with four strikeouts.

Second in the American League East

The Orioles have a record of 36 wins and 19 losses. They trail the New York Yankees by two games.