The PGA Tour is set to make its way across the country to Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship. Despite being scheduled right after the U.S. Open, the tournament has established itself as one of the PGA Tour’s premier events. Even without boasting the largest purse, the Travelers Championship has consistently attracted the second-largest crowd of the year.

With this year’s event featuring a $20 million purse and one of the most competitive fields in tournament history, attendance is expected to reach an all-time high. Typically, the Travelers Championship sees an average of 200,000 fans, with its highest attendance recorded in 2017 with approximately 290,000 fans over the weekend. With an elevated field this year, the atmosphere at TPC River Highlands will resemble that of a major championship.

Travelers Championship 2023 Attendance

The Travelers Championship is the second-most attended PGA Tour event each year, trailing only the WM Phoenix Waste Management Open. Despite being a smaller tournament scheduled right after a major championship, both fans and players thoroughly enjoy competing at TPC River Highlands.

The 2023 Travelers Championship will showcase one of the most competitive fields of the year, with eight of the top 10 players in the world participating in this elevated event. With the presence of these three top-ranked players, the tournament expects to welcome over 200,000 guests to the course this week. While official attendance numbers are not released, last year witnessed increased sales in merchandise, concessions, and advance tickets.

Despite the expected attendance, the weather will have a part to play in how many fans show up. Currently the forecast isn’t looking great with lots of rain predicted throughout the weekend.

Why Players and Fans Love the Travelers Championship

One of the main attractions for both players and fans is the Travelers Championship’s philanthropic efforts, raising millions of dollars for local charities. In 2022, the tournament raised $2.5 million for charity.

The large crowds bring an immense amount of energy to the course, which resonates particularly well with the players. For the past two years, starting from 2018, the Travelers Championship has received the Players Choice Award, as voted on by PGA Tour members, recognizing its exceptional services, hospitality, attendance, and course quality.

“I think that they get a great field on a tough week on the schedule. The week after the U.S. Open is probably not a week that you would expect a lot of the best players to play. They have done such a great job with the tournament, with the community supporting it and with Travelers, they do an amazing job this week. It’s definitely one of the best tournaments of the year,” Patrick Cantlay said.

Golf Betting Guides 2023