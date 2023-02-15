Padres sign starting pitcher Michael Wacha

The San Diego Padres have signed a pitcher to their starting rotation according to Rogers Sportsnet. On Tuesday, the Padres came to terms with Michael Wacha of Iowa City, Iowa. The terms of the deal are for four years and worth $24 million according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Alex House and clutch points.com. The Padres become the fifth team Wacha has pitched for. He was previously with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013 to 2019), the New York Mets (2020), Tampa Bay Rays (2021), and Boston Red Sox (2022).

Outstanding 2022 MLB season

In 2022, Wacha had a record of 11 wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.32. In 127 1/3 innings pitched and 23 starts, he gave up 111 hits, 47 earned runs, 18 home runs, and 31 walks, to go along with 104 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.12.

Second Career Complete Game Shutout

Wacha was masterful on the mound on June 6 in a 1-0 Red Sox win over the Los Angeles Angels. He threw 105 pitches (71 strikes and 34 balls) for the second complete game shutout of his career. Wacha had six strikeouts and only gave up one walk and three hits.

This was Wacha’s second complete game shutout of his Major League Baseball career. The first came with the Cardinals on July 18, 2017. Wacha threw a complete game shutout in a 5-0 Cardinals win over the New York Mets. Wacha had eight strikeouts and one walk, and only gave up three hits. Wacha threw 119 pitches, and had 80 strikeouts compared to 39 walks.

2015 All-Star

Eight years ago, Wacha was selected to represent the National League and the Cardinals in the All-Star Game. He had a record of 17 wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 3.38. In 30 games and 181 1/3 innings pitched, Wacha gave up 162 hits, 68 earned runs, 19 home runs and 58 walks, to go along with 153 strikeouts with a WHIP of 1.21.