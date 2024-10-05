Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove needs Tommy John Surgery

The news is not good regarding San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove of El Cajon, California. According to Mark Sheldon of mlb.com on Friday, Musgrove has torn his ulnar collateral ligament and needs Tommy John surgery. It is expected Musgrove will miss not just the remaining of the 2024 Major League Baseball postseason, but the entire 2025 MLB regular season as well.

When did the injury occur?

Musgrove left game two of the National League Wildcard series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday in the fourth inning. At the time the reason why Musgrove left the game was because of right elbow tightness. After a magnetic resonance imaging exam, it was determined that Musgrove’s injury was much worse. The Padres were leading 5-1 at the time of Musgrove’s removal, and hung on to win 5-4.

Pitching effectively on Wednesday

Before the tear, Musgrove had pitched to a dozen Braves batters, and had four strikeouts, and gave up only one hit and one earned run. The hit was a double by Braves center fielder Michael Harris II of DeKalb, Georgia to lead off the game. Harris II would later score on a sacrifice fly by Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Musgrove also had 41 pitches of which 31 were strikes. That means of the 41 pitches Musgrove pitched, 75.6% of the pitches were strikes.

Musgrove’s statistics in 2024

In 2024, Musgrove pitched in 19 games and had a record of six wins and five losses with an earned run average of 3.88. In 99 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 94 hits, 43 earned runs, 14 home runs and had 101 strikeouts, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.17.

Who is part of the Padres starting rotation?

San Diego has announced their starters for the first two games of the National League Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers which starts on Saturday. Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia gets the start on Saturday for game one, and Yu Darvish of Osaka, Japan gets the start on Sunday for game two. It is also expected that Michael King of Rochester, New York will be in the mix after he was outstanding in game one of the wildcard series against the Braves.