Golf expert Paige Spiranac made her St. Jude Championship picks and predictions for the FedEx Cup Playoffs this week.

Spiranac didn’t just make outright picks for the St. Jude Championship, she also made top-10 and top-20 picks.

Check out her picks and predictions for the golf tournament at TPC Southwind this weekend.

Collin Morikawa +3300

Spiranac’s top pick to win it all this weekend, Collin Morikawa is priced well at the top golf betting sites with +3300 odds to win the St. Jude’s Championship.

Morikawa had some trouble with his golf clubs this week, as they fell off the airport luggage cart while flying to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

In his last appearance on US soil, Morikawa finished fifth at the US Open and at +3300 odds, it’s hard to go wrong with this selection.

Morikawa’s iron game remains elite, which means small improvements off of the tee and on the greens could make a big difference for him at the St. Jude’s Championship this week.

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hovland is another golfer that is priced attractively at TPC Southwind this week.

At +3500, it will be hard to find a golfer at that price who is in better form than him this week.

Hovland is coming off of a T-4 performance at the Open Championship. He recently called TPC Southwind “one of his favorite courses on tour” and his coach, Jeff Smith, is a local in the area.

That could be enough to give him the edge this week.

TPC Southwind will require excellent approach play, which is also right up Hovland’s alley. He ranks in the top-10 in strokes gained on approach over the last 50 rounds. Hovland will tee off with 8:48 a.m. with J.T Poston and Joaquin Niemann.

Paige Spiranac Previews St. Jude’s Championship Course at TPC Southwind

In addition to revealing her best bets, Spiranac also previewed the course at TPC Southwind.

Check out her course preview below.