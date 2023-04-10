Golf News and Rumors

Panda Express Offers To Cater 2024 Masters Champions Dinner For Jon Rahm

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Jon Rahm golf

Jon Rahm has been The Masters Champion for less than 24 hours, but he already has a restaurant clamoring to cater his 2024 Masters Champions Dinner which is approximately 360 days away.

After Rahm won The Masters on Sunday evening, a 2013 tweet from a then-17-year-old Rahm surfaced.

The tweet featured a photo of a fortune cookie Rahm received from a Panda Express meal.

Rahm interpreted that fortune as a future green jacket.

The fortune cookie read:

“Your talents will be recognized and suitably rewarded.”

Turns out Rahm was right that his future fortune was to win The Masters.

Panda Express Wants In On The Action

It did not take long for the marketing people at Panda Express to jump on this free advertising opportunity.

Panda Express retweeted Rahm’s 2013 fortune cookie and said:

@TheMasters Champions Dinner? We’re game if you are.”

A Spaniard Serving Asian Food?

Rahm is the fourth Spaniard to win a green jacket.

He follows in the footsteps of Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabel, and Sergio Garcia.

Rahm’s 2023 Masters victory has several connections to Ballesteros’s 1983 win.

To begin with, 40 years separated the victories of the two men.

Bad weather was an issue for both champions to overcome.

Ballesteros is one of the select few that earned his green jacket on a Monday because the rain-soaked weekend delayed play.

And last but certainly not least, April 9 is Seve Ballesteros’s birthday.

He would have been 66 years old.

With all of that rich Spanish history behind and including Rahm, could Asian food be on the menu in Augusta in 2024?

Rahm Is On A Roll

Jon Rahm is once again the top-ranked golfer in the world.

There could be more major wins on the horizon for him between now and the 2024 Masters.

His best results at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship are ties for fourth and third place respectively.

He has plenty of time to think about his Champions Dinner menu though he reportedly still is known to frequent Panda Express from time to time.

Maybe he will spend those visits to Panda Express testing all of the potential Champions Dinner menu possibilities.

 

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round

Brooks Koepka Posts Picture And Congratulatory Message To Jon Rahm

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Jon Rahm
3 Things We Learned From The Masters 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
Golf News and Rumors
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm Fulfills Decade-Old Fortune Cookie Prediction And Wins The Masters
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  43min
Golf News and Rumors
NYPICHPDPICT000009311483
Final Round Live Updates of the 2023 Masters
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
Golf News and Rumors
PGA: PGA Championship - Second Round
2023 Masters Live Updates For The Third Round of the Fourth Day At Augusta
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 9 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Withdraws From The Masters
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 9 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 5
Sunday’s Weather Forecast Is Finally Expected To Be Dry At The Masters
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top