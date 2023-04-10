Jon Rahm has been The Masters Champion for less than 24 hours, but he already has a restaurant clamoring to cater his 2024 Masters Champions Dinner which is approximately 360 days away.

After Rahm won The Masters on Sunday evening, a 2013 tweet from a then-17-year-old Rahm surfaced.

The tweet featured a photo of a fortune cookie Rahm received from a Panda Express meal.

Rahm interpreted that fortune as a future green jacket.

I am gonna win the masters! @goodwalkspoiled pic.twitter.com/c7oT46dMGG — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 9, 2013

The fortune cookie read:

“Your talents will be recognized and suitably rewarded.”

Turns out Rahm was right that his future fortune was to win The Masters.

Panda Express Wants In On The Action

It did not take long for the marketing people at Panda Express to jump on this free advertising opportunity.

Panda Express retweeted Rahm’s 2013 fortune cookie and said:

@TheMasters Champions Dinner? We’re game if you are.”

A Spaniard Serving Asian Food?

Rahm is the fourth Spaniard to win a green jacket.

He follows in the footsteps of Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabel, and Sergio Garcia.

Rahm’s 2023 Masters victory has several connections to Ballesteros’s 1983 win.

To begin with, 40 years separated the victories of the two men.

Bad weather was an issue for both champions to overcome.

Ballesteros is one of the select few that earned his green jacket on a Monday because the rain-soaked weekend delayed play.

And last but certainly not least, April 9 is Seve Ballesteros’s birthday.

He would have been 66 years old.

A win for Spain. A win for Seve. #themasters pic.twitter.com/iU2L7nlVcV — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2023

With all of that rich Spanish history behind and including Rahm, could Asian food be on the menu in Augusta in 2024?

Rahm Is On A Roll

Jon Rahm is once again the top-ranked golfer in the world.

There could be more major wins on the horizon for him between now and the 2024 Masters.

His best results at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship are ties for fourth and third place respectively.

He has plenty of time to think about his Champions Dinner menu though he reportedly still is known to frequent Panda Express from time to time.

Maybe he will spend those visits to Panda Express testing all of the potential Champions Dinner menu possibilities.