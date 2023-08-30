The Carolina Panthers faced a Friday NFL deadline to reduce their preseason roster to 53 players. After beginning Tuesday by trading for wide receiver depth, team brass severed ties with 37 players over the past four days, culminating with the latest moves.

Among the jettisoned players, veteran linebacker Deion Jones was probably one of the biggest surprises. Defensive tackle Raequan Williams, wide receiver Shi Smith and running back Spencer Brown also were expected to play major roles.

Addressing the media, Panthers coach Frank Reich explained how tough it was to finalize the regular-season roster, but will go into more detail Wednesday, as reported by SI.com:

“Yeah because we’ve all been there. We know what that feels like. It still doesn’t make it easier. And listen, obviously a lot of the guys that were let go today are going to be back here on our practice squad. A lot of the guys that were let go today are going to end up starting games for us this year. It’s just going to happen every year in the NFL because of injuries. It’s a long season. When we get our 53 plus the 16, like I know there’s that distinction and the pay is a little different and all that stuff but as far as the coaches are concerned, this is our squad. The 53 and the 16, it’s all one squad.”

Frank Reich will hold off on roster comments until after Wednesday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/eEYkDEof4o — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 29, 2023

Injured RG Austin Corbett Starting Season On PUP List

Out the entire offseason, training camp and preseason, injured Austin Corbett (ACL) was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means the starting right guard will miss at least the first four games.

Considering how the offensive line struggled during the preseason, Reich spoke of his confidence level in Corbett being ready for Week 5:

“I am confident he is doing everything in his power to be back as soon as he can. We’re going to make the best decision for him first and foremost. There’s a lot of research science and analytics behind the timeframe to come back from these kinds of injuries. Part of it is how is the player doing. How is he doing in his rehab? And then some of it is just time-related as well. I watch him do some of his rehab. He looks great.”

HERE IT IS!!! The Final 53-man Roster is set! Austin Corbett and Henry Anderson are placed on PUP/IR Any changes you would have made, or are still hoping for by Week 1?#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/UJrsh3JPKd — The Panthers Magpie – NFL UK (@PanthersMagpie) August 29, 2023

Will Chandler Zavala or Cade Mays Start In Place Of Austin Corbett?

With Chandler Corbett sidelined with a knee injury for at least the next month, the battle for a starting role between rookie Chandler Zavala and Cade Mays continues.

Reich suggested the decision may not be made until right before the season opener at the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10:

“We’ll see. I mean, (Zavala’s) looked good. We’ll see how that plays out. Cade (Mays) is back and we’ll just work through that decision.”

Behind the scenes look from the Panthers drafting Chandler Zavala.

-Sent the GM a text during the draft

-“Ickey loves him”

-Favorite OL interview pic.twitter.com/DKC8F64A2m — Wolfpack Stats (@ncstatestats) June 28, 2023

Panthers Bolster WR Room With Addition Of Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Panthers received wide receiver reinforcements. Not only did Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) return to Tuesday’s practice, veteran DJ Chark (hamstring) and Laviska Shenault Jr. (concussion protocol) made practice-field appearances, but did not participate in contact drills.

Reich discussed the versatility Smith-Marsette will bring to the roster:

“I think he’s a really good route runner. Very good hands. Know he’s a smart guy. If you’re on our roster, you need to be able to play all three positions because we move guys around a lot. Had a productive preseason, can catch punts, so if he factors in there, he could factor in there.”

Frank Reich on new Panthers WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was acquired earlier today via trade. pic.twitter.com/rSUuPK0bq0 — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 29, 2023