Panthers Preseason: Twitter Reacts to Persistent OL, DB Problems, Contributing To New York Giants’ Win

Jeff Hawkins
In their second NFL preseason game, the Carolina Panthers had a lot to prove against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

The Panthers suffered a 27-0 defeat to the visiting New York Jets last Saturday. Among the Panthers’ main problems, the top offensive line and secondary units showed little consistency or competence.

Several identical culprits continued the downward trend during the first half Friday as the Panthers fell into an 18-point, first-half hole. Twitter users responded to a group of roster-bubble players helping the Panthers (0-2) rally, but eventually drop a 21-19 decision.

Slow-Starting Panthers Fall To 0-2 In Preseason

Panthers players attempt to get mentally prepared for the Giants …

Taylor Moton preached: “Play for the brother next to you …”

The Giants looked ready …

Facing a weak defensive rush and loose secondary coverage, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones marched the team downfield for a game-opening touchdown. Jones went 8-for-9 with 69 yards and a 135.6 passer rating during the 10-play, 75-yard series …

Finding separation with the Panthers’ defensive backs …

More struggles from the Panthers’ starting offensive line, this time by Ikem Ekwonu. The left tackle didn’t appear to understand his blocking assignment …

That’s two big QB hits in a row allowed by “Ikey.” Is it still too early to be concerned? …

A second-quarter field goal proved to be the first NFL points produced by rookie quarterback Bryce Young, capping a 15-play, 62-yard drive …

The Panthers’ first preseason points came on a drive that lasted 10:21. It was aided, however, by a questionable, third-down penalty …

In the second quarter, Panthers cornerback Eric Rowe attempted to remain close to blazing Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, but failed …

Two drives and that’s a wrap for Young …

More offensive line shortcomings by the Panthers …

Giants running back Eric Gray makes the Panthers’ defense look soft …

Through six preseason quarters, the Panthers were outscored 48-3 …

The Panthers Rally In Fourth Quarter, But …

The second half opened with Panthers guard Michael Jordan whiffing on undersized Dane Belton. The Giants’ safety blew up the screen pass to tight end Ian Thomas …

Directed by QB Matt Corall and flanked by third- and fourth-string offensive linemen, the Panthers collected a field goal and their first preseason TD during consecutive third-quarter drives. The efforts pulled the Panthers to within 21-12 after Corall missed high and wide on a 2-point conversion attempt …

In his Panthers debut, second-year QB Jake Luton hit second-year tight end Gary Jennings for a 20-yard TD pass, pulling the Panthers to within 21-19 late in the fourth quarter …

The Panthers had one final offensive series, but Luton made two bad throws and the Panthers went four and out, leading to a …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
