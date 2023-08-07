Panthers Sign Justin Houston to One-Year Deal

The Carolina Panthers continue to bolster their roster. After a rather impressive offseason and drafting quarterback, Bryce Young, the future is bright for the Carolina Panthers. Justin Houston, the veteran defensive pass-rusher will be a welcome addition to what looks to be an already improved defensive unit on paper. At the very least, his veteran leadership in the locker room will be welcome for a rebuilding team with a ton of young talent.

Carolina Panthers Sign Veteran, Justin Houston, to One-Year, $7 Million Deal

The Potential Leadership He Will Bring

While Justin Houston’s best days may be behind him, he can still be an effective contributor and leader in the correct environment. Remember, Houston was a key facet on a solid Baltimore Ravens defense in 2022 where he tallied 9.5 sacks. His production did decline as the year went on, but his effectiveness at the start cannot be denied. Houston used to be a premier pass-rusher in the NFL, so his experience will be useful to the young talent the Panthers possess on their defensive front. With other key signings this past free agency such as Vonn Bell, Henry Anderson, and Eijiro Evero becoming the defensive coordinator, the Panthers could be a sleeper this season depending on how Bryce Young pans out as an NFL quarterback.

Justin Houston’s Career Numbers

Justin Houston’s career has been solid to say the least. We already went over his campaign in Baltimore, but there was a time where he was in the top echelon of pass-rushers. For his career, Houston has logged four safeties, 130 tackles for a loss, 404 solo tackles, five interceptions, 19 forced fumbles, and 111.5 sacks. His best years came as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs including the 2014 season when Houston had a league-best 22 sacks.

As if that was not impressive enough, the outside linebacker also boasts four Pro Bowl appearances and one All-Pro selection throughout his career. It should also be noted that Houston played for the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons collecting 19 sacks and three forced fumbles during that specific tenure. Justin Houston has made his imprint everywhere he has played in his career. As a result, this is a very solid signing for the Carolina Panthers who have high hopes for their future.

