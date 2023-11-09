Week 10 starts at Soldier Field when the Chicago Bears (2-7) host the Carolina Panthers (1-7) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for Panthers vs. Bears with +525 odds.

Panthers vs. Bears Same Game Parlay Pick: +525

Panthers vs. Bears Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+525): Chuba Hubbard Over 14.5 Receiving Yards, Tyson Bagent Over 0.5 Interceptions, Under 39 Points

The Bears are terrible at defending running backs in the passing game. Chicago surrenders the most receiving yards per game to opposing running backs (64.22).

Since the Bears have a top-five rushing defense, expect Carolina’s Bryce Young to throw the ball more and check down to his running backs. Chuba Hubbard should be in line for significant work out of the backfield.

In his last two games, Hubbard has six receptions on eight targets for 35 yards. Hubbard could surpass his receiving yards total with one reception.

Chicago’s Justin Fields will be out, meaning Tyson Bagent will start his fourth straight game. In three starts, Bagent has five interceptions, including three in Week 9.

Bears’ rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will start his fourth straight game in place of Justin Fields, who is recovering from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. More via @CourtneyRCronin:https://t.co/plH2TpfJ52 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2023

The Bears offense has the most giveaways in the NFL with 18. Bagent will make at least one mistake through the air against the Panthers.

When in doubt, bet the under. Primetime unders are 22-7 this season and 161-102-3 since 2019. The Bears and Panthers average less than 21 points per game. Trust the under.