Pat McAfee Had A Surprise Guest On Tuesday’s Show With Aaron Rodgers

Wendi Oliveros
Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee had a surprise guest appear on Tuesday’s episode of his show.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a regular guest so while McAfee was catching up with Rodgers, rehashing the weekend NFL action and news, there was noise in the background.

Then, a lively discussion ensued off-camera about Rodgers hooking up his phone and being on television while this person was working.

That person was Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins who tore his Achilles around the same time as Rodgers, and they are rehabbing together.

Dobbins, 24, is spotted on crutches and after saying a few words, he leaves as quickly as he arrives.

Check it out the hilarious scene.

Rogers previously spoke about rehabbing with Dobbins and how the two are pushing one another to be better.

He is not discouraged or dissuaded by his age, 39, which some are describing as old to try and make a quick return.

Rogers has hinted that he is trying to get back and play this season and is working to make that happen.

