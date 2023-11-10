Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Kick Off SKIMS Christmas Campaign

It seems like Brittany Mahomes is everywhere this year. After receiving a ton of backlash from fans due to her behavior at Kansas City Chiefs games, her reputation is slowly turning around.

The Mahomes family was front and center for the entire season of Netflix’s sports documentary Quarterback. Quickly after the Chiefs’ tight end started dating pop star Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes joined the party.

Capitalizing on the spotlight, the Mahomes family starred in SKIMS’ new holiday campaign, which debuted on Thursday, November 9th. Joining Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were their two children, Sterling and Bronze.

The family kicked off the holiday season with SKIMS by modeling pajamas, knitwear, and more.

Mahomes Family Star in new SKIMS Holiday Campaign

The Mahomes family is getting into the holiday spirit as the new faces of the annual Christmas drop for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line.

The family of four embraced the campaign’s theme of “family togetherness and holiday fun” as they posed in multiple different pajama patterns for the line.

“This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting for SKIMS all together was an awesome moment. “I’m all about comfort and these sets will be my go-to at home all season,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time NFL MVP, 28, said in a press release.

SKIMS wasted no time adding Mahomes to the roster after launching her men’s line on the website earlier this month. The company already had deals with three major athletes in Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Neymar Jr.

Recently, SKIMS was named the official underwear line of the NBA. There is a chance the Kardashians are looking to capitalize on all the major sports after bringing in the Mahomes family for the Holiday edition.

Now that SKIMS has brought in the face of the NFL and his family, there is a possibility that the company could be laying the foundations for a future deal with the league.

Brittany Mahomes Continues To Shine In Spotlight

Just last week while the Kansas City Chiefs were in Germany, Mrs. Mahomes was welcomed into Taylor Swift’s inner circle.

She was spotted holding hands with Swift and gal pals Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevigne, and Sophie Turner.