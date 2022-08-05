Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives honest take on fantasy football

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has said that fantasy football ‘means nothing’ to him ahead of the new NFL season starting in September.

Belichick held a press conference on Thursday where a range of topics were discussed with the media, including the 70-year-old’s thoughts on the popular fantasy football game.

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick: “Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2022

Fantasy football is a game where players serve as owners and general managers of virtual American football teams, made up of NFL players. Points are awarded in weekly matchups based on the actual performances of football players in real-world competition.

Star quarter-back Mac Jones was selected by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft with the 15th pick and led his team to a wild card finish in the playoffs, alongside earning a first Pro Bowl selection.

Belichick said: “He’s made tremendous strides. He did a great job last year, but he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year from where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant, and I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than a year ago.”

The Patriots will play the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders during pre-season before kicking off the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 11.