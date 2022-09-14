Patriots Hopeful For QB Mac Jones To Feature Against Steelers

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was injured against the Dolphins in Week 1, and it was diagnosed as back spasms, after his X-rays came back negative.

Now there’s reportedly a good chance that Jones will feature this weekend when the Pats play host to the Steelers. It’ll be good for the Pats to be back on home soil, and hopefully it will give them a boost to get their season on the right track.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms, sources say. X-Rays were negative, per @TomPelissero, and there is a chance Jones plays this week. Overall, a very positive outcome. pic.twitter.com/794yYPBBpT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Jones was No.15 pick in the 2021 draft for the Pats, when he came in to replace the great Tom Brady, leading Pats to a play off in his first season in the NFL, playing all 17 games.

However, Jones didn’t get this year off to the best start, turning over play twice in that 20-7 loss at Dolphins, and then getting injured rounded off a poor day overall.

The Pats could now turn to veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer if Jones is sidelined for this weekends action. They could certainly be in a much worse position for cover, as the 36-year-old is still an outstanding player. He’s certainly been around the block, showing his experience having played for multiple franchises.