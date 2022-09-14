NFL News and Rumors

Patriots Hopeful For QB Mac Jones To Feature Against Steelers

Author image
Kyle Curran
1 min read
Mac Jones QB New England Patriots
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was injured against the Dolphins in Week 1, and it was diagnosed as back spasms, after his X-rays came back negative. 

Now there’s reportedly a good chance that Jones will feature this weekend when the Pats play host to the Steelers. It’ll be good for the Pats to be back on home soil, and hopefully it will give them a boost to get their season on the right track.

Jones was No.15  pick in the 2021 draft for the Pats, when he came in to replace the great Tom Brady, leading Pats to a play off in his first season in the NFL, playing all 17 games.

However, Jones didn’t get this year off to the best start, turning over play twice in that 20-7 loss at Dolphins, and then getting injured rounded off a poor day overall.

The Pats could now turn to veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer if Jones is sidelined for this weekends action. They could certainly be in a much worse position for cover, as the 36-year-old is still an outstanding player.  He’s certainly been around the block, showing his experience having played for multiple franchises.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NY Post NFL Week 2 Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

NY Post NFL Week 2 Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image James Foglio  •  1 min
NFL News and Rumors
Keenan Allen L.A. Chargers
Chargers Could Be Missing Key Man Keenan Allen Come Thursdays Bout With Chiefs
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Rodrigo Blankenship
Colts Waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after opening game disaster
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
CBS Sports NFL Week 2 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
CBS Sports NFL Week 2 Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image James Foglio  •  Sep 13 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin Hit By Another Injury Setback During Buccaneers Opening Game
Author image joshstedman  •  Sep 13 2022
NFL News and Rumors
10 Tom Brady records that will never be broken in the NFL
NFL Great Tom Brady Is Set To Retire (Again) At The End Of The Season
Author image joshstedman  •  Sep 13 2022
NFL News and Rumors
jamal-adams
Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Carted Off With Serious Injury
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 13 2022
More News
Arrow to top