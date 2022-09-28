NFL News and Rumors

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers severe ankle sprain and could miss 6-8 weeks

Joe Lyons
New England Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a severe ankle sprain on Sunday and could miss up to 6-8 weeks with surgery a potential option, according to reports.

The 24-year-old completed 321 passing yards against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens last weekend alongside tallying a first career rushing touchdown in a 26-37 loss.

Jones, who is now in his sophomore year as an NFL quarterback, is believed to have suffered such a significant injury that surgery is a real possibility according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It has also been reported that Jones and the Patriots are in a disagreement over his return to the field. The team are aiming to have him back on the field in four weeks, but the player is prepared to wait six-eight weeks if necessary.

NFL News and Rumors
