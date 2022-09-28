Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers severe ankle sprain and could miss 6-8 weeks

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a severe ankle sprain on Sunday and could miss up to 6-8 weeks with surgery a potential option, according to reports.

The 24-year-old completed 321 passing yards against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens last weekend alongside tallying a first career rushing touchdown in a 26-37 loss.

Jones, who is now in his sophomore year as an NFL quarterback, is believed to have suffered such a significant injury that surgery is a real possibility according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones has what doctors diagnosed as a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, per sources. He is likely to miss multiple games. Jones and the Patriots still are discussing his options and the best way to proceed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

It has also been reported that Jones and the Patriots are in a disagreement over his return to the field. The team are aiming to have him back on the field in four weeks, but the player is prepared to wait six-eight weeks if necessary.

