Patriots Release J.C. Jackson: How Much Cap Space Did It Create?

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (29)

The New England Patriots released cornerback J.C. Jackson, the team announced Friday. Despite trading for Jackson in October 2023, the release was expected due to financial ramifications. How much cap space does Jackson’s release create?

Patriots Release J.C. Jackson

The Patriots acquired Jackson in October after rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a season-ending labrum injury. Jackson started in six of eight games with New England, registering 25 tackles and six passes defended.

Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After a Pro Bowl season in 2021, Jackson left New England and signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 6 of the 2022 season, Jackson was benched. The veteran cornerback suffered a season-ending injury the next week.

In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Jackson was benched once again. One week later, the Chargers traded him to the Patriots for a swap of 2025 sixth and seventh-round picks.

Jackson played in nine games for the Patriots before ending the season on the reserve/non-football injury list for “mental health issues.”

Patriots Create More Cap Space With Jackson’s Release

Jackson’s base salary for 2024 was around $12 million.

By releasing Jackson, the Patriots free up nearly $14 million in cap space. New England now enters free agency with around $100 million in cap space.

The Patriots also own the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With plenty of cap space and a high draft pick, new head coach Jerod Mayo has the resources to improve a New England roster that finished 4-13.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
