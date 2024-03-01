The New England Patriots released cornerback J.C. Jackson, the team announced Friday. Despite trading for Jackson in October 2023, the release was expected due to financial ramifications. How much cap space does Jackson’s release create?

Patriots Release J.C. Jackson

The Patriots acquired Jackson in October after rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a season-ending labrum injury. Jackson started in six of eight games with New England, registering 25 tackles and six passes defended.

Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After a Pro Bowl season in 2021, Jackson left New England and signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 6 of the 2022 season, Jackson was benched. The veteran cornerback suffered a season-ending injury the next week.

In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Jackson was benched once again. One week later, the Chargers traded him to the Patriots for a swap of 2025 sixth and seventh-round picks.

Jackson played in nine games for the Patriots before ending the season on the reserve/non-football injury list for “mental health issues.”

Patriots Create More Cap Space With Jackson’s Release

#Patriots have released corner J.C. Jackson, a move that frees up $14.4M in cap space. That might just put New England over $100M in total space. A big offseason ahead for Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 1, 2024

Jackson’s base salary for 2024 was around $12 million.

By releasing Jackson, the Patriots free up nearly $14 million in cap space. New England now enters free agency with around $100 million in cap space.

The Patriots also own the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With plenty of cap space and a high draft pick, new head coach Jerod Mayo has the resources to improve a New England roster that finished 4-13.