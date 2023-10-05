A familiar face is returning to New England as the Patriots are trading for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources: The #Patriots are trading for #Chargers CB JC Jackson. A reunion! The compensation is a swap of late-round picks. Back where he started. pic.twitter.com/7h0A7iJcJS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

In addition to Jackson changing teams, New England and Los Angeles will swap 2025 sixth and seventh-round selections.

Jackson returns to the Patriots, the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In four seasons with the Patriots, Jackson became one of New England’s top defensive backs. Known for his ball-hawking skills, Jackson intercepted 17 passes in his final two seasons, with a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selection in 2021.

After the 2022 season, Jackson became a free agent and signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, things never quite clicked for Jackson in Brandon Staley’s defense. Jackson only played five games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending patellar tendon in Week 7.

After two mediocre performances to start the 2023 season, Jackson was a healthy scratch in Week 3 and did not play a snap in Week 4.

Now, the Chargers will pay most of Jackson’s $12 million guaranteed salary this season.

The trade for JC Jackson was necessary because… #Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, who would have been a candidate for defensive rookie of the year, is likely to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a torn labrum from a dislocated shoulder on Sunday, sources say. Surgery soon. pic.twitter.com/97usulsG6N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

The Jackson trade happened because of the injury suffered by cornerback Chrisitan Gonzalez. The star rookie tore his labrum in the Week 4 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The injury requires surgery, which effectively ends his season.

Gonzalez was off to a fast start in 2023, recording 16 tackles, three passes defended, one interception, and one sack in three starts.

Gonzalez was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

