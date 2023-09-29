NFL News and Rumors

NFL Players of the Month in September: Tua Tagovailoa, Micah Parsons Top List

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

Which players had the best start to the season? The NFL announced its Players of the Month for September. Below, we examine September’s Players of the Month.

NFL Players of the Month – September: AFC

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,024 passing yards and eight touchdowns with a 71.3 completion percentage and a league-leading 121.9 passer rating. More importantly, the Dolphins are 3-0.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month. Watt leads the league with six sacks. Watt even scored a touchdown in a Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Bass was responsible for 31 points in September – 7/7 on field goals and 10/10 on extra points.

NFL Players of the Month – September: NFC

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month. Through three games, McCaffrey has a league-leading 353 rushing yards and three touchdowns. As a receiver, McCaffrey hauled in 11 receptions for 70 yards.

Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. Parsons has looked unstoppable, with four tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and eight quarterback hits. Parsons is one of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Camarda leads all punters in yards per punt with 54.9 yards. Camarda had a punt sail 74 yards, tied for the longest punt of the season.

NFL Players of the Month – September: Rookies

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. Stroud has been the best quarterback of the rookie class. Stroud has thrown for 906 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The 906 passing yards are the third-most by a rookie quarterback in their first three games.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. In three starts, Gonzalez has 16 tackles, three passes defended, one interception, and one sack.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
