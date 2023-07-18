Paulo Costa Seemingly Confirms Fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Paulo Costa has seemingly confirmed a blockbuster fight with Khamzat Chimaev. The Brazilian middleweight contender took to social media on Monday to post a cryptic message that has fans buzzing.

Pauli is smart enough 🙏🏼🧃👀🧢 https://t.co/C3BF2xLRRf — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 17, 2023

The message, which was posted as a tweet on Costa’s Twitter account story, simply said “Pauli is smart enough”. However, the accompanying photo was a picture of Costa and Khamzat Chimaev facing off at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. The photo has led many fans to believe that Costa and Khamzat are set to fight. The two men have been linked to a fight for several months, and it appears that the fight is finally coming to fruition.

A Matchup of Two Rising Stars

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev are two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Costa is a former middleweight title contender with knockout power in both hands. Chimaev is a rising star who has won all five of his UFC fights by finish.

The fight between Costa and Chimaev would be a matchup of two contrasting styles. Costa is a striker who likes to stand and bang, while Chimaev is a grappler who is known for his relentless pressure.

The History Between Costa and Chimaev

Costa and Chimaev have a history between them, but they have been exchanging words on social media for months. Costa has called Chimaev a “paper champion” and a “hype job,” while Chimaev has said that he would “smash” Costa. The trash talk between Costa and Chimaev has only served to increase the interest in a potential fight between the two men.

The Impact of the Fight

The fight between Costa and Chimaev would be a huge one for the UFC especially for UFC 294. The two men are both popular fighters, and the fight would be sure to generate a lot of interest for a fight card that still needs some star power.

The fight would also be a big one for the middleweight division. The division is currently in a state of flux, as the champion Israel Adesanya has run through the entire division and a fight between Costa and Chimaev would help to solidify the top of the division.