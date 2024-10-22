Pelicans, Trey Murphy III, Agree to Four-Year Extension

The New Orleans Pelicans are solidifying a key part of their young core to the foreseeable future. The team has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension with Trey Murphy III. The deal is for $112 million and has no incentives or player options. With Brandon Ingram’s future uncertain, the Pelicans are high on the young wing to take the reins if an Ingram exodus does come to fruition. Murphy III is expected to have a much larger role with the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

New Orleans Pelicans Sign Trey Murphy III to Four-Year, $112 Contract Extension

Trey Murphy III and His Potential

One can see why the Pelicans are so high on Trey Murphy III after looking at his numbers from last season. Last year, he logged 14.8 points, 4.9 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.0 percent on 7.81 three-point shots attempted per game. He has developed into a reliable wing and is just scratching the surface of his potential. The season before, Trey Murphy III finished seventh in Most Improved Player of the Year voting as he tallied numbers of 14.5 points, 3.6 total rebounds, 1.1 steals per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 40.6 percent.

With Murphy III entering his fourth season, he could be due to have a career year and solidify himself as one of the premier up-and-coming wings of the NBA. The team is ready to give him more responsibility and thus far in his young career, Murphy III has been up to the challenge. He has the skillset and physical makeup to eventually become a core part of the Pelicans’ starting rotation. Considering this, this year will tell us a lot about the future of New Orleans.

New Orleans’ Odds Coming Into This Season

The Pelicans currently have championship odds of +5,000 according to FanDuel. Zion Williamson is still the franchise cornerstone, but as alluded to, Brandon Ingram’s future is in question. Things could get interesting around the NBA Trade Deadline. The Pelicans have some significant pieces to build around for the future with Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones on the roster. Most likely, the Pelicans will still finish around the seventh or eighth spot range in the Western Conference as of right now. However, one significant trade can alter the landscape of the entire league. All in all, Trey Murphy III is due to have a big year for the Pelicans regardless of where they are at in the standings.