PFF Week 8 Player Grades And Team of the Week

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)

PFT’s Team of the Week is all about the NFC East, with 10 players featured because of their performances in Week 8. Below, we explore PFF’s player grades for Week 8 and the PFT Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 8 Player Grades

The Dallas Cowboys have five players on PFT’s Team of the Week. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named the Offensive Player of the Week with 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was named the Defensive Player of the Week. Lawrence had one sack and three hits on 15 total pressures.

Titans rookie Will Levis had a remarkable debut, throwing for four touchdowns in Tennesse’s 28-23 win over the Falcons.

NFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week

QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Flex: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
LT: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts
LG: Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers
C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
RT: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

EDGE: Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
EDGE: Preston Smith, Green Bay Packers
DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DI: Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens
LB: Markquese Bell, Dallas Cowboys
LB: Denzel Perryman, Houston Texans
CB: Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
CB: Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints
S: Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders
S: Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars
Flex: Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

K: Joey Slye, Washington Commanders
P: Bryce Baringer, New England Patriots
K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
ST: Sam Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Subject to change after Monday Night Football.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
