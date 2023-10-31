PFF Week 8 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFT’s Team of the Week is all about the NFC East, with 10 players featured because of their performances in Week 8. Below, we explore PFF’s player grades for Week 8 and the PFT Team of the Week.
PFF NFL Week 8 Player Grades
Who stood out in NFL Week 8?
Notable grades/standouts from Sunday ⬇️https://t.co/CuyVFCSWls
— PFF (@PFF) October 30, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have five players on PFT’s Team of the Week. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named the Offensive Player of the Week with 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was named the Defensive Player of the Week. Lawrence had one sack and three hits on 15 total pressures.
Titans rookie Will Levis had a remarkable debut, throwing for four touchdowns in Tennesse’s 28-23 win over the Falcons.
NFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week
WEEK 8 GRADES ARE LIVE
Click here to see how your favorite players performed ⬇️
— PFF (@PFF) October 30, 2023
QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Flex: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
LT: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts
LG: Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers
C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
RT: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints
EDGE: Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
EDGE: Preston Smith, Green Bay Packers
DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DI: Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens
LB: Markquese Bell, Dallas Cowboys
LB: Denzel Perryman, Houston Texans
CB: Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
CB: Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints
S: Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders
S: Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars
Flex: Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals
K: Joey Slye, Washington Commanders
P: Bryce Baringer, New England Patriots
K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
ST: Sam Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Subject to change after Monday Night Football.