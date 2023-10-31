PFF Week 8 Player Grades And Team of the Week

PFT’s Team of the Week is all about the NFC East, with 10 players featured because of their performances in Week 8. Below, we explore PFF’s player grades for Week 8 and the PFT Team of the Week.

PFF NFL Week 8 Player Grades

Who stood out in NFL Week 8? Notable grades/standouts from Sunday ⬇️https://t.co/CuyVFCSWls — PFF (@PFF) October 30, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys have five players on PFT’s Team of the Week. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named the Offensive Player of the Week with 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was named the Defensive Player of the Week. Lawrence had one sack and three hits on 15 total pressures.

Titans rookie Will Levis had a remarkable debut, throwing for four touchdowns in Tennesse’s 28-23 win over the Falcons.

NFL Week 8: PFF Team of the Week

WEEK 8 GRADES ARE LIVE Click here to see how your favorite players performed ⬇️ — PFF (@PFF) October 30, 2023

QB: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Flex: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

LT: Bernhard Raimann, Indianapolis Colts

LG: Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers

C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

RG: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

RT: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

EDGE: Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

EDGE: Preston Smith, Green Bay Packers

DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

DI: Michael Pierce, Baltimore Ravens

LB: Markquese Bell, Dallas Cowboys

LB: Denzel Perryman, Houston Texans

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

CB: Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints

S: Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders

S: Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Flex: Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

K: Joey Slye, Washington Commanders

P: Bryce Baringer, New England Patriots

K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

ST: Sam Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Subject to change after Monday Night Football.