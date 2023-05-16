The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 PGA Championship this week, as they compete for a share of a $18 million purse. The 2023 PGA Championship’ winner will get to hoist the iconic Wanamaker Trophy, along with a cool $3.2 million payout. Learn more about the PGA Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The PGA Championship will return to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York this year. It’s been 10 years since Oak Hill has hosted the tournament and this year a whopping $18 million is on the line at the 2023 PGA Championship.

It’s one of the few major championships that are played by only professional players. In 2023, the PGA Championship purse has increased by 20% with the winner share as high as $3.24 million.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 PGA Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The PGA Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The PGA Championship is hosted by the Professional Golfers’ Association of America. It’s one of the four most prestigious events of the year where golfers have a chance to cement their name in history by winning a major championship.

On top of winning a huge cut of a $18 million purse, the winner receives other privileges like an automatic invitation to the other three majors and the Players Championship for the next five years. It also automatically buys membership on the PGA Tour for the next five seasons and European Tour for the following seven.

While the PGA Championship purse isn’t confirmed, it’s suspected to have increased by the same percentage as the Masters. That would mean that the 2023 PGA Championship purse has increased by 20 percent to a total of $18 million.

With the standard PGA Tour prize money breakdown, the winner is set to take home $3.24 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 PGA Championship purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1 $3,240,000 2 $1,944,000 3 $1,224,000 4 $864,000 5 $720,000 6 $648,000 7 $603,000 8 $558,000 9 $522,000 10 $486,000 11 $450,000 12 $414,000 13 $378,000 14 $342,000 15 $324,000 16 $306,000 17 $288,000 18 $270,000 19 $252,000 20 $234,000 21 $216,000 22 $201,600 23 $187,200 24 $172,800 25 $158,400 26 $144,000 27 $138,600 28 $133,200 29 $127,800 30 $122,400 31 $117,000 32 $111,600 33 $106,200 34 $101,700 35 $97,200 36 $92,700 37 $88,200 38 $84,600 39 $81,000 40 $77,400 41 $73,800 42 $70,200 43 $66,600 44 $63,000 45 $59,400 46 $55,800 47 $52,200 48 $49,320 49 $46,800 50 $45,360

PGA Championship Purse Increases 20% in 2023

The 105th edition of the PGA Championship will feature an $18 million purse. Over the last few years, the purse has steadily increased and has been given a further boost following the PGA Tour’s rivalry with LIV Golf. Now, the field of 156 will be fighting for a shot at the biggest purse yet.

Valued at $18 million, the PGA Championship purse saw a 20 percent increase this year after distributing $15 million the year before.

Check out the table below to view the PGA Championship purses since 2015.

Year Winner Winner’s Share ($) Purse ($) Venue Location 2023 TBD 3,240,000 18,000,000 Oak Hill (East Course) Rochester, New York 2022 Justin Thomas (2) 2,700,000 15,000,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma 2021 Phil Mickelson (2) 2,160,000 12,500,000 Kiawah Island (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, South Carolina 2020 Collin Morikawa 1,980,000 11,000,000 TPC Harding Park San Francisco, California 2019 Brooks Koepka (2) 1,980,000 11,000,000 Bethpage Black Farmingdale, New York 2018 Brooks Koepka 1,980,000 11,000,000 Bellerive Town and Country, Missouri 2017 Justin Thomas 1,890,000 10,500,000 Quail Hollow Charlotte, North Carolina 2016 Jimmy Walker 1,800,000 10,000,000 Baltusrol (Lower Course) Springfield, New Jersey 2015 Jason Day 1,800,000 11,000,000 Whistling Straits (Straits Course) Kohler, Wisconsin

Golf Betting Guides 2023