PGA Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 20%, Winner's Share Set At $3.2M

Gia Nguyen
The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 PGA Championship this week, as they compete for a share of a $18 million purse. The 2023 PGA Championship’ winner will get to hoist the iconic Wanamaker Trophy, along with a cool $3.2 million payout. Learn more about the PGA Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The PGA Championship will return to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York this year. It’s been 10 years since Oak Hill has hosted the tournament and this year a whopping $18 million is on the line at the 2023 PGA Championship.

It’s one of the few major championships that are played by only professional players. In 2023, the PGA Championship purse has increased by 20% with the winner share as high as $3.24 million.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 PGA Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.

The PGA Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The PGA Championship is hosted by the Professional Golfers’ Association of America. It’s one of the four most prestigious events of the year where golfers have a chance to cement their name in history by winning a major championship.

On top of winning a huge cut of a $18 million purse, the winner receives other privileges like an automatic invitation to the other three majors and the Players Championship for the next five years. It also automatically buys membership on the PGA Tour for the next five seasons and European Tour for the following seven.

While the PGA Championship purse isn’t confirmed, it’s suspected to have increased by the same percentage as the Masters. That would mean that the 2023 PGA Championship purse has increased by 20 percent to a total of $18 million.

With the standard PGA Tour prize money breakdown, the winner is set to take home $3.24 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 PGA Championship purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1 $3,240,000
2 $1,944,000
3 $1,224,000
4 $864,000
5 $720,000
6 $648,000
7 $603,000
8 $558,000
9 $522,000
10 $486,000
11 $450,000
12 $414,000
13 $378,000
14 $342,000
15 $324,000
16 $306,000
17 $288,000
18 $270,000
19 $252,000
20 $234,000
21 $216,000
22 $201,600
23 $187,200
24 $172,800
25 $158,400
26 $144,000
27 $138,600
28 $133,200
29 $127,800
30 $122,400
31 $117,000
32 $111,600
33 $106,200
34 $101,700
35 $97,200
36 $92,700
37 $88,200
38 $84,600
39 $81,000
40 $77,400
41 $73,800
42 $70,200
43 $66,600
44 $63,000
45 $59,400
46 $55,800
47 $52,200
48 $49,320
49 $46,800
50 $45,360

PGA Championship Purse Increases 20% in 2023

The 105th edition of the PGA Championship will feature an $18 million purse. Over the last few years, the purse has steadily increased and has been given a further boost following the PGA Tour’s rivalry with LIV Golf. Now, the field of 156 will be fighting for a shot at the biggest purse yet.

Valued at $18 million, the PGA Championship purse saw a 20 percent increase this year after distributing $15 million the year before.

Check out the table below to view the PGA Championship purses since 2015.

Year Winner Winner’s

Share ($)

 Purse ($) Venue Location
2023 TBD 3,240,000 18,000,000 Oak Hill

(East Course)

 Rochester, New York
2022 Justin Thomas (2) 2,700,000 15,000,000 Southern Hills Tulsa, Oklahoma
2021 Phil Mickelson (2) 2,160,000 12,500,000 Kiawah Island

(Ocean Course)

 Kiawah Island, South Carolina
2020 Collin Morikawa 1,980,000 11,000,000 TPC Harding Park San Francisco, California
2019 Brooks Koepka (2) 1,980,000 11,000,000 Bethpage Black Farmingdale, New York
2018 Brooks Koepka 1,980,000 11,000,000 Bellerive Town and Country, Missouri
2017 Justin Thomas 1,890,000 10,500,000 Quail Hollow Charlotte, North Carolina
2016 Jimmy Walker 1,800,000 10,000,000 Baltusrol

(Lower Course)

 Springfield, New Jersey
2015 Jason Day 1,800,000 11,000,000 Whistling Straits

(Straits Course)

 Kohler, Wisconsin

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Golf News and Rumors
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
