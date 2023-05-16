The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 PGA Championship this week, as they compete for a share of a $18 million purse. The 2023 PGA Championship’ winner will get to hoist the iconic Wanamaker Trophy, along with a cool $3.2 million payout. Learn more about the PGA Championship 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.
The PGA Championship will return to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York this year. It’s been 10 years since Oak Hill has hosted the tournament and this year a whopping $18 million is on the line at the 2023 PGA Championship.
It’s one of the few major championships that are played by only professional players. In 2023, the PGA Championship purse has increased by 20% with the winner share as high as $3.24 million.
Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the 2023 PGA Championship purse, prize money, and payouts.
The PGA Championship 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The PGA Championship is hosted by the Professional Golfers’ Association of America. It’s one of the four most prestigious events of the year where golfers have a chance to cement their name in history by winning a major championship.
On top of winning a huge cut of a $18 million purse, the winner receives other privileges like an automatic invitation to the other three majors and the Players Championship for the next five years. It also automatically buys membership on the PGA Tour for the next five seasons and European Tour for the following seven.
While the PGA Championship purse isn’t confirmed, it’s suspected to have increased by the same percentage as the Masters. That would mean that the 2023 PGA Championship purse has increased by 20 percent to a total of $18 million.
With the standard PGA Tour prize money breakdown, the winner is set to take home $3.24 million.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 PGA Championship purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$3,240,000
|2
|$1,944,000
|3
|$1,224,000
|4
|$864,000
|5
|$720,000
|6
|$648,000
|7
|$603,000
|8
|$558,000
|9
|$522,000
|10
|$486,000
|11
|$450,000
|12
|$414,000
|13
|$378,000
|14
|$342,000
|15
|$324,000
|16
|$306,000
|17
|$288,000
|18
|$270,000
|19
|$252,000
|20
|$234,000
|21
|$216,000
|22
|$201,600
|23
|$187,200
|24
|$172,800
|25
|$158,400
|26
|$144,000
|27
|$138,600
|28
|$133,200
|29
|$127,800
|30
|$122,400
|31
|$117,000
|32
|$111,600
|33
|$106,200
|34
|$101,700
|35
|$97,200
|36
|$92,700
|37
|$88,200
|38
|$84,600
|39
|$81,000
|40
|$77,400
|41
|$73,800
|42
|$70,200
|43
|$66,600
|44
|$63,000
|45
|$59,400
|46
|$55,800
|47
|$52,200
|48
|$49,320
|49
|$46,800
|50
|$45,360
PGA Championship Purse Increases 20% in 2023
The 105th edition of the PGA Championship will feature an $18 million purse. Over the last few years, the purse has steadily increased and has been given a further boost following the PGA Tour’s rivalry with LIV Golf. Now, the field of 156 will be fighting for a shot at the biggest purse yet.
Valued at $18 million, the PGA Championship purse saw a 20 percent increase this year after distributing $15 million the year before.
Check out the table below to view the PGA Championship purses since 2015.
|Year
|Winner
|Winner’s
Share ($)
|Purse ($)
|Venue
|Location
|2023
|TBD
|3,240,000
|18,000,000
|Oak Hill
(East Course)
|Rochester, New York
|2022
|Justin Thomas (2)
|2,700,000
|15,000,000
|Southern Hills
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|2021
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|2,160,000
|12,500,000
|Kiawah Island
(Ocean Course)
|Kiawah Island, South Carolina
|2020
|Collin Morikawa
|1,980,000
|11,000,000
|TPC Harding Park
|San Francisco, California
|2019
|Brooks Koepka (2)
|1,980,000
|11,000,000
|Bethpage Black
|Farmingdale, New York
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|1,980,000
|11,000,000
|Bellerive
|Town and Country, Missouri
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|1,890,000
|10,500,000
|Quail Hollow
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|2016
|Jimmy Walker
|1,800,000
|10,000,000
|Baltusrol
(Lower Course)
|Springfield, New Jersey
|2015
|Jason Day
|1,800,000
|11,000,000
|Whistling Straits
(Straits Course)
|Kohler, Wisconsin
