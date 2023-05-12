PGA Championship 2023 Qualifications, Format, and Official Field

The 2023 PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill Course in Rochester, New York. The world’s best golfers have been invited to compete in the second Major Championship of the year. However, it’s an exclusive list and the field will only be composed of qualified players.

Like every Major Championship, there are requirements that must be met in order to be invited to the prestigious event. For the PGA Championship, players can qualify for the event in 13 ways.

With different ways to secure an invitation, LIV Golf members have found ways to be invited to most major championships. However, the LIV Golf Series is not recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings, causing some controversy heading into this year’s event.

Some players, including Sergio Garcia, did not make the 2023 PGA Championship field, causing an uproar about the qualifications for the event.

PGA Championship Qualifications

There are a few ways players can qualify for the PGA Championship. The total field will feature a maximum of 156 players and each participant has been approved by the PGA of America.

Like most Majors, all former PGA Championship winners are invited to the event. While not all players will be attending, there’s always an open invitation to all past champions. In addition, the top 70 players on the Official World Golf Rankings are also invited.

The PGA Championship points are based on the Official Money earned in PGA Tour events. While players on the Tour still have a chance to qualify for the event at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson this week, LIV Golf members have managed to satisfy other criteria for being invited, including being past champions and receiving special invitations.

For a complete list of PGA Championship qualifications from the official PGA site, scroll down below.

All former winners of the PGA Championship Winners of the last five Masters (2019-’23) Winners of the last five U.S. Opens (2018-’22) Winners of the last five Open Championships (2017-’22) [Note: Canceled in 2020] Winners of the last three THE PLAYERS Championships (2021-’23) The top three on the OWGR’s International Federation Ranking List as of April 24,

2023 Winner of the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship The top 15 finishers and ties from the 2022 PGA Championship The top 20 finishers from the 2023 PGA Professional Championship The top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most PGA Championship

points from the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson through the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

(ending May 7, 2023) Playing members of the last-named U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams (2021),

provided they remain in the top 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings as of May 7,

2023 Winners of PGA TOUR co-sponsored or approved tournaments whose victories are

considered official, from the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2023 AT&T

Byron Nelson If necessary to complete the field, those players beyond the top 70 players who

are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship points from the 2022

AT&T Byron Nelson through the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship (ending May 7, 2023)

in order of their position on such a list

Official 2023 PGA Championship Field

Steven Alker

Abraham Ancer

Adri Arnaus

Alex Beach

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Matt Cahill

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Anthony Cordes

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jesse Droemer

Jason Dufner

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Chris French

Talor Gooch

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Russell Grove

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Pádraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Steve Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Colin Inglis

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Ben Kern

JJ Killeen

Si Woo Kim

Sihwan Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Greg Koch

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Adrian Meronk

Shaun Micheel

David Micheluzzi

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquín Niemann

Alex Norén

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrián Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Kenny Pigman

J.T. Poston

Séamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Gabe Reynolds

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Chris Sanger

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Braden Shattuck

Callum Shinkwin

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

John Somers

J.J. Spaun

Josh Speight

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Ockie Strydom

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Harold Varner III

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Jeremy Wells

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Wyatt Worthington II

Brandon Wu

Y.E. Yang

Cameron Young

AT&T Byron Nelson Winner

