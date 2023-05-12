PGA Championship 2023 Qualifications, Format, and Official Field

The 2023 PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill Course in Rochester, New York. The world’s best golfers have been invited to compete in the second Major Championship of the year. However, it’s an exclusive list and the field will only be composed of qualified players.
Like every Major Championship, there are requirements that must be met in order to be invited to the prestigious event. For the PGA Championship, players can qualify for the event in 13 ways.
With different ways to secure an invitation, LIV Golf members have found ways to be invited to most major championships. However, the LIV Golf Series is not recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings, causing some controversy heading into this year’s event.
Some players, including Sergio Garcia, did not make the 2023 PGA Championship field, causing an uproar about the qualifications for the event.
PGA Championship Qualifications
There are a few ways players can qualify for the PGA Championship. The total field will feature a maximum of 156 players and each participant has been approved by the PGA of America.
Like most Majors, all former PGA Championship winners are invited to the event. While not all players will be attending, there’s always an open invitation to all past champions. In addition, the top 70 players on the Official World Golf Rankings are also invited.
The PGA Championship points are based on the Official Money earned in PGA Tour events. While players on the Tour still have a chance to qualify for the event at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson this week, LIV Golf members have managed to satisfy other criteria for being invited, including being past champions and receiving special invitations.
For a complete list of PGA Championship qualifications from the official PGA site, scroll down below.
- All former winners of the PGA Championship
- Winners of the last five Masters (2019-’23)
- Winners of the last five U.S. Opens (2018-’22)
- Winners of the last five Open Championships (2017-’22) [Note: Canceled in 2020]
- Winners of the last three THE PLAYERS Championships (2021-’23)
- The top three on the OWGR’s International Federation Ranking List as of April 24,
2023
- Winner of the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
- The top 15 finishers and ties from the 2022 PGA Championship
- The top 20 finishers from the 2023 PGA Professional Championship
- The top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most PGA Championship
points from the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson through the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship
(ending May 7, 2023)
- Playing members of the last-named U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams (2021),
provided they remain in the top 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings as of May 7,
2023
- Winners of PGA TOUR co-sponsored or approved tournaments whose victories are
considered official, from the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2023 AT&T
Byron Nelson
-
If necessary to complete the field, those players beyond the top 70 players who
are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship points from the 2022
AT&T Byron Nelson through the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship (ending May 7, 2023)
in order of their position on such a list
Official 2023 PGA Championship Field
- Steven Alker
- Abraham Ancer
- Adri Arnaus
- Alex Beach
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Matt Cahill
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Anthony Cordes
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jesse Droemer
- Jason Dufner
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Chris French
- Talor Gooch
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Russell Grove
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Pádraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Steve Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Colin Inglis
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Ben Kern
- JJ Killeen
- Si Woo Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Adrian Meronk
- Shaun Micheel
- David Micheluzzi
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquín Niemann
- Alex Norén
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrián Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Kenny Pigman
- J.T. Poston
- Séamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Gabe Reynolds
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Chris Sanger
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Braden Shattuck
- Callum Shinkwin
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- John Somers
- J.J. Spaun
- Josh Speight
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Ockie Strydom
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Harold Varner III
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Jeremy Wells
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Brandon Wu
- Y.E. Yang
- Cameron Young
- AT&T Byron Nelson Winner
