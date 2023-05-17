The 2023 PGA Championship will tee off from Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday morning, as the top golfers from around the world compete for the Wanamaker Trophy. Find the PGA Championship 2023 tee times, field, and weather forecast for all four days at Oak Hill

The 2023 PGA Championship will present some interesting challenges for golfers this weekend.

While the headlines all surround both the LIV Golf and PGA Tour members playing against each other at Oak Hill, there will be unpredictable weather conditions ahead.

The weather forecast predicts different conditions for each round. The weather will start off cool on Thursday and warm up throughout the weekend with tougher conditions like wind and rain making their way through the forecast.

With the tournament in New York, tee times will start early for the field with the first groups teeing off at 7:00 a.m. ET every day.

PGA Championship 2023 Field

The 2023 PGA Championship will bring one of the strongest fields of the year to Oak Hill Country Club. The second major championship of the year features a field of 156-players, including the top 70 players on the Official World Golf Rankings.

While Tiger Woods won’t be playing at Oak Hill this year, the field is highlighted by a mix of PGA Tour members and LIV Golf players. After an entertaining battle at the Masters, the two leagues will meet once again at the PGA Championship.

The current world’s best player, Jon Rahm will look to add win his second major of the season after winning his first Green Jacket last month. Meanwhile, LIV Golf players like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson will look to follow up their strong performances at Augusta National.

In total, there will be 17 LIV Golf players participating at the 2023 PGA Championship.

PGA Championship 2023 Tee Times

The 105th edition of the PGA Championship will feature 52 groups teeing off on Thursday, beginning with Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The schedule is packed with pairings teeing off every 5 to 6 minutes from 7:00 a.m. ET to 2:42 p.m. ET. The featured groups are spread throughout the schedule with all eyes starting on Scottie Scheffler, who will be in the first key group to tee off on Thursday.

The featured groups will have a great mix between LIV Golf members and PGA Tour players. The first featured group features Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Gary Woodland on Thursday morning.

PGA Championship 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

The 2023 PGA Championship has some of the best matchups of the year and will highlight the budding rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Despite the ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, the PGA Championship featured groups have paired some of the best players from each league against one another.

The first featured group on Thursday will see Scottie Scheffler alongside Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland. Shortly after, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, and Jon Rahm will meet in the morning to tee off at 8:33 a.m. ET. The last featured group will have Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, and Phil Mickelson ending off the first round at 1:58 p.m. ET.

8:00 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

8:11 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

8:22 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

8:33 a.m. ET: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

1:25 p.m. ET: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

1:36 p.m. ET: Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

1:47 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

1:58 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

Tee Times Group 7:00 a.m. Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker 7:05 a.m.* Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa 7:11 a.m. Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen 7:16 a.m.* Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thriston Lawrence 7:22 a.m. Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark 7:27 a.m.* Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo 7:33 a.m. Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee 7:38 a.m.* Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard 7:44 a.m. Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler 7:49 a.m.* Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley 7:55 a.m. Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala 8:00 a.m.* Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland 8:06 a.m. Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann 8:11 a.m.* Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa 8:17 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington 8:22 a.m.* Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland 8:28 a.m. Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes 8:33 a.m.* Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm 8:39 a.m. Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth 8:44 a.m.* Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul 8:50 a.m. Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele 8:55 a.m.* Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy 9:01 a.m. Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus 9:06 a.m.* Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau 9:12 a.m. Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester 9:17 a.m.* Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino 12:25 p.m.* Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu 12:30 p.m. Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis 12:36 p.m.* Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen 12:41 p.m. Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith 12:47 p.m.* Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang, Danny Willett 12:52 p.m. Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim 12:58 p.m.* Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert Macintyre 1:03 p.m. Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor 1:09 p.m.* Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal 1:14 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie 1:20 p.m.* Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin 1:25 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama 1:31 p.m.* Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer 1:36 p.m. Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau 1:42 p.m.* Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power 1:47 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson 1:53 p.m.* Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri 1:58 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson 2:04 p.m.* Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith 2:09 p.m. Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira 2:15 p.m.* Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi 2:20 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch 2:26 p.m.* Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace 2:31 p.m. Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari 2:37 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole 2:42 p.m. Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

PGA Championship 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The PGA Championship will spoil golf fans with a weekend of competitive golf, thanks to some great pairings and featured groups.

For Round 2, the first featured group of the day includes Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, and Hideki Matsuyama teeing off at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The last featured group includes Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, and Jon Rahm, who will tee off at 1:58 p.m. ET.

8:00 a.m. ET: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

8:11 a.m. ET: Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

8:22 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

8:33 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

1:25 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

1:36 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1:47 p.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

1:58 p.m. ET: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

Tee Times Group 7:00 a.m. Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu 7:05 a.m.* Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis 7:11 a.m. Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen 7:16 a.m.* Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith 7:22 a.m. Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang, Danny Willett 7:27 a.m.* Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim 7:33 a.m. Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert Macintyre 7:38 a.m.* Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor 7:44 a.m. Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal 7:49 a.m.* Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie 7:55 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin 8:00 a.m.* Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama 8:06 a.m. Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer 8:11 a.m.* Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau 8:17 a.m. Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power 8:22 a.m.* Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson 8:28 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri 8:33 a.m.* Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson 8:39 a.m. Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith 8:44 a.m.* Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira 8:50 a.m. Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi 8:55 a.m.* Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch 9:01 a.m. Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace 9:06 a.m.* Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari 9:12 a.m. Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole 9:17 a.m.* Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor 12:25 p.m.* Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker 12:30 p.m. Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa 12:36 p.m.* Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen 12:41 p.m. Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thriston Lawrence 12:47 p.m.* Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark 12:52 p.m. Min Woo LeeAndrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo 12:58 p.m.* Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee 1:03 p.m. Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard 1:09 p.m.* Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler 1:14 p.m. Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley 1:20 p.m.* Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala 1:25 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland 1:31 p.m.* Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann 1:36 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa 1:42 p.m.* Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington 1:47 p.m. Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland 1:53 p.m.* Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes 1:58 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm 2:04 p.m.* Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth 2:09 p.m. Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul 2:15 p.m.* Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele 2:20 p.m. Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy 2:26 p.m.* Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus 2:31 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau 2:37 p.m.* Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester 2:42 p.m. Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino

PGA Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

The field will be subjected to different weather conditions in each round at the PGA Championship this year.

The first round starts off cool with manageable winds. The high on Thursday will be 68℉ with the low projected at 43℉.

While the weather begins to heat up on Friday, the winds also pick up as well. In Round 2, the field will have to adjust to wind gusts of as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will call for a rainy day and golf fans can expect some delays, which could complicate matters for players teeing off later in the day. The weekend will round out with sunny conditions on Sunday with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 68 / 43 SW 5 mph (11mph) 0% E 5 mph (9 mph) 10% Friday 81 / 55 S 15 mph (25 mph) 20% S 11 mph (22 mph) 30% Saturday 68 / 59 S 11 mph (20 mph) 70% S 14 mph (22 mph) 70% Sunday 72 / 55 W 11 mph (17 mph) 10% S 11 mph (19 mph) 10%

