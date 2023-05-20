PGA Championship: Round Three Tee Times & Pairings

There are quite a few headlines heading into the weekend of the 2023 PGA Championship as Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners form the final group heading into the weekend. We have a loaded leaderboard, a club pro enters the weekend in the top 10, but many will be focused on one particular pairing on Saturday.

All Eyes on the Old Grudge

The pairing of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship on Saturday is sure to generate a lot of excitement and intrigue. The two golfers have a well-documented history of tensions and a perceived feud between them. Their rivalry gained attention in 2021 when Koepka rolled his eyes during an interview, seemingly in response to DeChambeau’s slow play. This incident became a widely shared meme and sparked discussions about their relationship.

To capitalize on the situation, TNT organized a head-to-head match between DeChambeau and Koepka for its “The Match” event, which took place in November 2021, with Koepka emerging as the dominant player.

While both players have claimed to have resolved their issues, it will still be a captivating sight to see them paired together at Oak Hill on Saturday. Fans will be curious to see if either DeChambeau or Koepka can challenge the current co-leaders, Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners, who tee off after them. It promises to be an exciting day of golf as the leaderboard takes shape during Moving Day.

Let’s take a look at Saturday’s pairings and tee times at the 2023 Pga Championship:

Saturday Tee Times

All times Eastern

8:10 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino

8:20 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy

8:30 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

8:40 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas

8:50 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa

9 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

9:10 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

9:20 a.m. — Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

9:30 a.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters

9:40 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester

10 a.m. — Cam Smith, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

10:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor

10:30 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert

10:40 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal

10:50 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington

11 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

11:20 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

11:30 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

11:40 a.m. — Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

Noon — Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston

12:10 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12:30 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

12:40 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III

12:50 p.m. — Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

1 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira

1:10 p.m. — Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson

1:20 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

1:40 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

1:50 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson

2 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell

2:10 p.m. — Justin Rose, Michael Block

2:20 p.m. — Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith

2:30 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

2:40 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh

2:50 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners