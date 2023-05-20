Featured

PGA Championship 2023: Club Pro Stealing Headlines Entering the Weekend

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
USATSI_20700223

Many were focused on the LIV vs PGA players in the year’s second major, but it’s a club pro that is stealing the headlines at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Michael Block, the head golf pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, is usually spending his Saturday mornings preparing for lessons with his students in Mission Viejo, California. However, this weekend, aspiring golfers will have to wait as Block participates in the PGA Championship as he tees it up with the best golfers on the planet, aiming to turn his unlikely success story into an extraordinary one.

Impressive Start For Club Pro

Block has shot impressive back-to-back even-par 70 rounds at Oak Hill, a course known for its extreme difficulty, one that has given some of the best in the world serious fits this weekend. With only nine out of 156 players currently under par, Block will enter Round 3 trailing the leaders by just five strokes, securing a late Saturday tee time. Block currently sits in 10th place. That’s currently ahead of marquee players such as world #1 Jon Rahm, Colin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, and Max Homa just to name a few.

History in the Making

By making it into the top 40 on the PGA Championship leaderboard after 36 holes, Block has already made history. According to the PGA, only four other PGA professionals have accomplished this feat, and none have ranked higher than a tie for 13th place after two rounds. Despite this being a serious longshot, Block isn’t shying away from the opportunity.

“I feel like I’ve got the game this week to compete, to tell you the truth,” Block told reporters on Friday. “I’ve made the cut, which is obviously a huge goal. I feel like I could shoot even par out here every day. I feel like at the end of the four days that that might be a pretty good result.”

If Block can maintain his position near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday, he has the opportunity to etch his name in the record books once again. The highest finish by a PGA professional in the PGA Championship is a tie for 11th place, achieved by Tommy Aycock in 1974 and Lonnie Nielsen in 1986. Regardless of the outcome, Block will return home to Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club as a legend among his friends and co-workers. Fellow teaching professional Bob Lasken shared that his phone has been constantly buzzing since Block’s impressive performance began.

Sure and Study At the PGA Championship

After an impressive opening-round 70, Michael Block continued his strong performance in the second round of the PGA Championship. Starting on the back nine, he began with an eight-foot birdie putt at the 10th hole and followed it up with a superb approach shot on the 12th, leaving himself a tap-in for another birdie. By sinking a 12-foot putt on the 14th, he reached a total score of 3-under for the tournament, just one stroke behind overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Block faced some challenges when he encountered a bogey on the par-5 4th hole and then hit a poor tee shot on the next hole, resulting in a severe mis-hit. Fortunately, the ball struck a tree and settled in the deep rough instead of going out of bounds.

Despite the setback, Block managed to salvage a double bogey on the 5th hole. He made a slight adjustment to his swing by bringing his hands closer to his body and proceeded to card pars on his remaining four holes, finishing the round without any further complications.

There is still quite a bit of golf to be played, but if he can pull it off, we may be looking at on of the stories of the year in professional golf.

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features PGA
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured

Former Women’s World #1 Tennis Star Hit With Second Doping Scandal

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1 min
Featured
Darvin Ham on Lakers' disappointing year: "It wasn't all Westbrook's fault"
Darvin Ham Considering Major Lineup Change for Game Two
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 18 2023
Featured
El-Camino-Real-Derby-2023-CHASE-THE-CHAOS
Chase The Chaos Preakness 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 17 2023
Featured
21_0515_Rombauer_ww-2527
Preakness 2023: Contenders, Longshots, & Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 16 2023
Featured
preakness-general-051722-getty-ftr
Preakness 2023 Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 15 2023
Featured
hawaii idaho Sports Betting super bowl
Week 1 NFL Opening Odds & Lines 2023: Opening Lines For International Games, Black Friday, Christmas Day Released
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 12 2023
Featured
Lamar Jackson
NFL Schedule Release 2023: 4 Storylines We’re Watching
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top