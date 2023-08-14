Last week, right before the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs, the PGA Tour officially announced next season’s schedule. There are huge implications happening in the final few weeks that could affect players’ positions in next year’s tournaments. The PGA Tour’s new rules will result in bigger stakes and more excitement at each tournament every week.

Next season, FedEx Cup points will become more valuable than ever. In 2024, the PGA Tour will be announcing signature events. Similar to “designed events” the purses will be higher but the field sizes and the exemptions will also change.

Below, we’ll go over all the new rules for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

PGA Tour Schedule 2024: How to Qualify for a Signature Event?

There will be a total of eight Signature Events on the upcoming 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

Not only have the purses and the FedEx Cup points increased but these tournaments will also feature limited fields.

There will be an estimated 70 to 80 players exempt for each event. Players will need to qualify for the tournament through their FedEx Cup rankings.

The top 50 players from the 2022-2023 FedEx Cup standings will automatically be exempt, which raises the stakes to advance to the BMW Championship this weekend.

The “Next 10” will represent the top 10 members that aren’t exempt from the FedEx Cup standings.

Lastly the “Swing 5” will be the top five FedEx Cup point earners, who aren’t already exempt.

Exemption List For Signature Events

At the beginning of the season, all players will start off with zero FedEx Cup points.

However, for the first Signature event of the season, the Sentry Test of Championship, all previous winners from the 2023 Calendar year, along with the top 50 members of the 2022-2023 FedEx Standings will qualify.

That means all of the players who advanced to the BMW Championship in 2023 will receive an invitation to the first signature event of the season. After the Sentry Test of Champions, the rest of the tournaments on the schedule will follow the most current FedEx Cup standings.

Check out the list below for how the Next 10 and Swing Five will be determined.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 4-10)

— The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through The Classic in The Palm Beaches

— The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Mexico Open at Vidanta and The Classic in The Palm Beaches

— The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through the Masters Tournament

— The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship,

Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open

— The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through AT&T Byron Nelson

— The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and AT&T Byron Nelson

— The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through RBC Canadian Open

— The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Myrtle Beach Classic, Charles Schwab Challenge, and RBC Canadian Open

— The Next 10 – from the current FedExCup standings through U.S. Open

— The Swing 5 – top FedExCup points earners from Myrtle Beach Classic, Charles Schwab Challenge, and RBC Canadian Open

