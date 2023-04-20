PGA Tour Prize Money 2023: Rahm, Scheffler Top Golf Earnings List

After LIV Golf offered guaranteed signing bonuses, the PGA Tour decided to increase the value of its purses. In 2023, the PGA Tour is set to hand out over $550 million in prize money over the 47 official tournaments and a few players are cashing in on the boost in a big way.

Currently, both Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are on pace to set the single-season earnings record with five months left in the season.

As things wrapped up in Augusta, Jon Rahm took back his No.1 spot on the Official World Golf Rankings. In addition, Spaniard became the highest-paid PGA Tour player so far this year, racking up just over $13.6 million. Following closely behind him, Scottie Scheffler also has recorded just over $12.5 million in earnings in 2023.

Both Scheffler and Rahm are the top-two players in the world and will most likely be battling it out for the rest of the season as the duo attempts to set a new standard for golfers on the Tour.

Prior to this year, Jordan Spieth owned the single-season prize money record with $12,030,465 in earnings in 2014-15.

Check out the list below for the top 10 2023 PGA Tour money list.

Top 10 PGA Tour Prize Money List

The designated elevated events introduced this year have drastically increased players’ potential earnings on the Tour.

Players that win an elevated event are guaranteed to earn a huge payout by winning a single tournament.

With five months left in the season, Rahm ($13.6M) and Scheffler (12.5M) have separated themselves from the competition with the most prize money earned. Max Homa ($7.7M), Sam Burns ($5.7M), and Kurt Kitayama ($5.5M) are among the top five earners on the PGA Tour prize money list heading into the Zurich Classic.

As a result of the increased payouts, golfers that have won a single event or have been performing well all season are all close in value, ranging from $4.8 million to $7 million.

Below we’ll break down the top 10 PGA Tour prize money list.

1. Jon Rahm: $13,623,540

After winning his first career Green Jacket, Jon Rahm reclaimed his spot as the No.1 golfer in the world and the most winningest player on the Tour.

He’s won four events this year: the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Genesis Invitational, the American Express, and the Masters. All four wins combined to account for $10.98 million in payouts.

The rest of Rahm’s earnings stem from the rest of his T39 finishes or better at the Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, and more.

2. Scottie Scheffler: $12,508,495

Scottie Scheffler turned pro in 2014 and has already amassed $53,206,049 in career earnings.

So far this season, Scheffler has won $12,508,495 million, stemming from his Players Championship and Phoenix Open wins. In addition to his two victories, Scheffler has finished no worse than T12 since the beginning of 2023.

In his last five starts, Scheffler placed T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, won the Players Championship, finished fourth at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, T10 at the Masters, and T11 at RBC Heritage.

In total, Scheffler’s last five starts have earned him a combined $7.322 million.

3. Max Homa: $7,776,012

For Max Homa, 2023 has been his best year so far in terms of career earnings. Homa’s had a steady season making 9 out of 10 cuts so far this season.

Despite winning the Farmers Insurance Open, it wasn’t his biggest payout of the year. That’s because Homa has played well in the elevated events, including a 2nd place finish at the Genesis Invitational, where he won $2.180 million.

Homa also had a few other strong appearances, including a T3 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, T6 at the Players Championship, and T9 at WGC-Dell Match Play racking his total up to $7,776,012 million this year.

4. Sam Burns: $5,760,641

Like a few other players on this list, Sam Burns is on pace for the best year of his career in terms of earnings on the Tour.

In his first 10 starts this season, Burns has only missed two cuts. He won the WGC-Dell Match Play event which earned him a cool $3.5 million.

Burns also has four top-15 places so far this season, which has contributed to his overall PGA Tour money of $5,760,641.

5. Kurt Kitayama: $5,563,388

Despite missing five cuts so far this season, winning the elevated Arnold Palmer Invitational has boosted Kurt Kitayama’s career earnings in 2023.

So far his official prize money on the PGA Tour has totaled $5,563,388 with about 65 percent of that ($3.6 million) stemming from his Arnold Palmer Invitational win.

Kitayama also placed in the top 5 twice at the CJ Cup in South Carolina and WGC-Dell Match Play, helping increase PGA Tour winnings by $1.8 million.

6. Jordan Spieth: $5,549,622

Since the beginning of 2023, Jordan Spieth has only missed two cuts. His last missed cut came at the Genesis Invitational in February. In his last six starts, Spieth has finished no worse than a T31 at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Without winning an elevated event, Spieth’s official PGA Tour winnings have totaled $5,549,622 this season. He has five top-10 finishes, including a T4 at the Masters and solo second fish at the RBC Heritage. Despite losing to Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage, Spieth still took home a $2.18 million payout.

7. Patrick Cantlay: $5,549,622

Patrick Cantlay has only played in the elevated events this year but he still made it into the top-10 in the current PGA Tour prize money list.

Since January he’s only missed one cut at the Phoenix Open. Aside from that, Cantlay has four top-10 finishes, including at the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Match Play, and RBC Heritage.

Cantlay’s official earnings on the PGA Tour come in at $5,549,622 with his biggest paydays coming from the RBC Heritage and Genesis Invitational for $1.38 million apiece.

8. Rory McIlroy: $5,333,286

Rory McIlroy has only made six starts on the PGA Tour this season.

Though he has yet to win in 2023, he’s already accumulated $5,333,286 on the PGA Tour. He finished T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for 1.78 million and $1.42 million at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

However, McIlroy has struggled since the Arnold Palmer Invitational, missing the cut at both the Players Championship and the Masters in 2023.

9. Matt Fitzpatrick: $5,166,268

Matt Fitzpatrick is a prime example is how one victory can change the outlook of a player’s season.

After winning the RBC Heritage, an elevated event, Fitzpatrick tallied the second victory of his career. Fitzpatrick has been inconsistent, at best this year. He’s missed four cuts already but still managed to triple his earnings in 2023 by winning the RBC Heritage.

Prior to winning last week, Fitzpatrick only made $1.376 million from his tournament appearances.

For now, he sits at No. 9 on the PGA Tour’s prize money list.

10. Tyrrell Hatton: $4,875,594

For Tyrell Hatton, 2023 is shaping up to be the most successful year of his career.

With five months left in the season, Hatton had already doubled his career earnings. Hatton had a huge win at the Players Championship where he finished second and took home $2.725 million.

Like many on the list, he hasn’t won an event but has had strong appearances in elevated tournaments, including a T4 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. That performance earned him an $800,000 payout.

In total, Hatton has earned a total of $4,875,594 in prize money on the Tour this year.

Golf Betting Guides 2023