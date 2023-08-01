The NFL marketing gurus are geniuses.

Alternate and throwback jerseys create a fan-frenzy and increased apparel sales.

Never was that more obvious than on Monday, July 31, 2023, when Philadelphia Eagles fans waited outside for hours, tailgating as if it was a normal Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, for the store to open.

The Eagles announced last week that their kelly green jerseys and helmets, circa the 1980s and early 1990s, were coming back in 2023.

Many of the fans in line have decades-long allegiance to the team and may own the original jerseys, but they wanted the new ones with current players’ names on them.

Philly fans were lining up for HOURS outside to get some Kelly Green gear. 😮💚 (via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/dWdrjD9i9n — NFL (@NFL) July 31, 2023

A Tik Tok video showed the line, and several of the fans waiting were interviewed.

Check it out.

The frenzy did not just happen in Philadelphia; 90 minutes outside of Philadelphia at the Lancaster (PA) Eagles Pro Shop, there was also a line waiting for the shop to open.

Look at this line!!👀👀 Eagles fans are wrapped around the Rockvale Outlets in Lancaster to get their hands on Kelly Green merch at the Eagles Pro Shop. We have more all morning long!!🦅@fox43 https://t.co/4A7qcGoO1A pic.twitter.com/kLcB1ND9KZ — Tyler Hatfield (@tylerhatfieldtv) July 31, 2023

When Eagles Will Wear Kelly Green In 2023

Many fans expected the Eagles to wear kelly green on Christmas Day since it is a holiday color, but that’s not going to happen.

Eagles will wear their Kelly Green uniforms for two home games this season: Oct. 22 vs the Dolphins and Nov. 26 vs the Bills. https://t.co/F50qFNl5kd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2023

The two games when the Eagles will don the kelly green are both at home.

The first is on October 22 against the Miami Dolphins, and the second is on November 26, against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Betting Guides 2023