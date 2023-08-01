NFL News and Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Waited In Line For Hours To Buy Kelly Green Jerseys

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins

The NFL marketing gurus are geniuses.

Alternate and throwback jerseys create a fan-frenzy and increased apparel sales.

Never was that more obvious than on Monday, July 31, 2023, when Philadelphia Eagles fans waited outside for hours, tailgating as if it was a normal Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, for the store to open.

The Eagles announced last week that their kelly green jerseys and helmets, circa the 1980s and early 1990s, were coming back in 2023.

Many of the fans in line have decades-long allegiance to the team and may own the original jerseys, but they wanted the new ones with current players’ names on them.

A Tik Tok video showed the line, and several of the fans waiting were interviewed.

Check it out.

@crossingbroad Eagles fans tailgate a jersey reveal #gobirds #flyeaglesfly #eagles #philadelphiaeagles #eaglesfans #eaglesfan #philly #kellygreen #fypphilly #eaglesnation #fyp #jalenhurts ♬ original sound – Crossing Broad

The frenzy did not just happen in Philadelphia; 90 minutes outside of Philadelphia at the Lancaster (PA) Eagles Pro Shop, there was also a line waiting for the shop to open.

When Eagles Will Wear Kelly Green In 2023

Many fans expected the Eagles to wear kelly green on Christmas Day since it is a holiday color, but that’s not going to happen.

The two games when the Eagles will don the kelly green are both at home.

The first is on October 22 against the Miami Dolphins, and the second is on November 26, against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Nickelodeon sideline reporter Dylan Schefter

Nickelodeon Will Air Alternate Super Bowl Telecast In 2024

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
2023 AFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Running back Ronald Jones
Cowboys’ Ronald Jones Suspended Two Games For PEDs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
Video: Lions HC Dan Campbell Gets Emotional Talking About Football
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Broncos Tim Patrick
Denver Broncos Lose Tim Patrick With Injury, K.J. Hamler Out Several Weeks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor And Colts Situation Remains Unsolved
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
peyton manning packers camp
Peyton Manning Attends Green Bay Packers Practice to Pitch “Quarterback” Season Two to Jordan Love
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top