Quarterback Jalen Hurts is excelling in all avenues of life.

Just months after earning his lucrative contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, Hurts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Master’s degree in human relations.

Congratulations to our QB Jalen Hurts on receiving his Masters Degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma today! 🎓 pic.twitter.com/9Z90EbwQWT — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 13, 2023

Inspired by his mother’s work ethic, Hurts continued his studies after he began his NFL career.

This is an impressive life achievement for anyone much less an NFL quarterback.

The only franchise quarterback who comes to mind with similar advanced degree credentials is Steve Young, the retired 49ers legend who earned his law degree while playing in the NFL.

Hurts is not the only quarterback to graduate this spring.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed his coursework for a Bachelor’s degree in consumer and family financial services.

Justin Fields. Graduate of THE Ohio State University 🎓 pic.twitter.com/Auo1Wfc0ms — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 8, 2023

It is obviously a proud moment for both young quarterbacks.

Both chose to participate in the graduation ceremonies to celebrate.

They are setting a good example for young players by making education a priority.

Hurts Shifts His Focus To The 2023 Eagles

It is unclear if Hurts has more advanced degree plans, but in the meantime, he will be focused on helping the Eagles complete the unfinished business of the 2022 season, and win the Super Bowl.

With the NFL 2023 schedule now released, Hurts knows what is in store.

The depth of competition and quarterback talent resides in the AFC; however, the Eagles will have the target on their backs given how good they were in 2022.

Arguably, the Eagles benefitted from an easy schedule in 2022, but that will not be the case in 2023.

To begin with, five road games in the first eight weeks of the season is not an easy road.

The Eagles open at Foxboro in Week 1 against the Patriots who will be honoring Tom Brady.

Many are circling the Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets to see the Hurts vs. Rodgers matchup.

Weeks 11 through 13 look particularly daunting as the Eagles take on the Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers.

Super Bowl rematch between Eagles and Chiefs is set for MNF on Nov. 20 🔥 (via @Jeff_McLane) pic.twitter.com/6gzC2MRR8L — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 11, 2023

The Week 10 bye will be vital to rest and recharge the team before that three-week run that starts with a highly anticipated Super Bowl 57 rematch.